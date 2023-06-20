Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atreca Approaches A Major Go/No-Go Decision

Jun. 20, 2023 7:22 PM ETAtreca, Inc. (BCEL)
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.88K Followers

Summary

  • BCEL has improved enrollment rates in its phase 1b ATRC-101 study, with 81 patients enrolled as of May 10, 2023.
  • The company has enough cash to reach the readout from another round of data in the ATRC-101 trial, but may only have a couple of quarters of cash left after that.
  • Despite concerns about the study generating high-impact data, BCEL has potential upsides such as the XNCR deal and its antibody generation platform.

Descisions ahead road sign in warning yellow with blue background, - Illustration

sanfel

When I last wrote about Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in April, the company had just provided an update on results from its phase 1b trial of ATRC-101 in various cancer types. At that time I rated the name a hold on

Chart
Data by YCharts

BCEL ATRC-101 data

Figure 2: Summary of BCEL's most recent update from the Phase 1b ATRC-101 study. (BCEL Corporate Presentation, June 2023.)

BCEL pipeline milestones XNCR

Figure 3: Anticipated milestones from BCEL's pipeline. APN-346958 is part of a joint program with XNCR. (BCEL Corporate Presentation, June 2023.)

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.88K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.