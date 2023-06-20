81 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds For June

iridi

Foreword

All but four equities and all but one of the funds listed in this June batch of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay collection, lie affordable (yet volatile and risky) bargains. The dogcatcher rule of thumb is: one metric ($1k invested income>1 share price) fits all!

Now, over three and one-quarter years past the 2020 Ides of March market dip, and before other pullbacks yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may be now.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 16.72% to 54.3% Gains By June 2024

Six of ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend payouts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks, plus analysts median 1yr target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the gains estimates below. (Note: target prices from lone analysts were not counted.) Ten probable profit-generating trades to June, 2024 were:

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCPK:PEYUF) was forecast to net $543.03 based on the median of target price estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 98% greater than the market as a whole.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) netted $355.05 based on the median of target price estimates from 2 analysts, plus Dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% greater than the market as a whole.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) netted $301.92 based on the median of target estimates from 16 analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% over the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) netted $248.40 based on the median of annual price estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 79% greater than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) netted $243.82 based on the median of target price estimates from 3 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $232.27 based on the median of target price estimates from 4 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) netted $197.16, based on the median of target price estimates from 6 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% greater than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) netted $177.00 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) netted $174.82 based on the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 66% greater than the market as a whole.

SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) netted $167.24 based on the median of target price estimates from 9 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 26.41% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

June's Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produce numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, June 16, 2023, closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. In the process, monthly pay equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) the high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between May and June, 2020, including: Oxford Square Capital Corp; Partners Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust; H&R Real Estate Investment Trust; BTB Real Estate Investment Trust; American Finance Trust Inc; Mesa Royalty Trust; Solar Senior Capital Ltd; Ellington Financial Inc; Dividend Select 15 Corp; Chesswood Group Ltd; Sabine Royalty Trust; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd; Freehold Royalties Ltd; ARC Resources Ltd; Inter Pipeline Ltd; San Juan Basin Royalty Trust; Ag Growth International Inc.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential announced December 2019 it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." Bluerock Residential company has gone private and is no longer listed publicly. That "industry tradition" continued with Armour Residential REIT and Stellus Capital Investment Corp both transitioned to QPay in June, 2020. Within three months, however, both SCM and ARR returned to MoPay mode.

Top yield stock for July, 2018, June 2021, and September 2021, Orchid Island Capital released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements back in 2018: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back up their words with actions by cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September, 2018, and to $0.055 for May, 2020. However in August. 2020 ORC monthly dividend increased from $0.06 to $0.065 for September, October, and into 2021. ORC currently pays a $0.16 monthly dividend and is again listed here.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, recovering, and in 2023 has achieved recovery to full strength. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are also listed on U.S. OTC (Pink Sheet) exchanges. Active listed MoPays priced over $2 were up from 71 in October to 73 in February 2021, and since October 2021 at the full strength of over 100 active, not seen for years. This list found itself pared to 81 by keeping the share price limit to $5 and not listing dividends yielding over 20% or under 3%.

List One:

US Exchange Traded MoPay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these U.S. exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for June, represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors. Representative firms split 7, 2, and 1, between the real estate, financial services, and energy sectors.

First place went to the first of seven real estate representatives: Orchid Island Capital [1]. The others placed second, and fifth through ninth: ARMOUR Residential REIR Inc [2]; AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [5]; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [6]; Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) [7]; Dynex Capital Inc [8]; SL Green Realty Corp [9].

Third place went to the first of two financial services sector members, Financial 15 Split Corporation (OTCPK:FNNCF) [3], and Canadian Banc Corp (OTCPK:CNDCF) [4].

Finally, tenth place went to lone energy missionary Peyto Exploration and Development Corp [10], which completed the June MoPay top ten equities list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upsides (and Downsides)

Results from YCharts, shown below, show 30 MoPay dividend stocks (as of market closing price June 16) compared with the median of analyst target prices one year-out. The ten top-stocks displayed 5.67% to 48.37% price upsides for the next year based on analyst estimates.

Five (tinted) of ten on this top ten price upside list were also members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp [1], Slate Grocery REIT [2], SL Green Corp [3], Dynex Capital Inc [4], and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [5].

The lower level (by yield) five were, Stellus Capital Investment Corp [6], PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd [7], SLR Investment Corp [8], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [9], and Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Ten MoPay stocks showing the top estimated price gains for June 2024 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

MoPay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 18.01% or greater, calculated as of June 16, determined the top ten. All 80 show assets under management (AUM) greater than $10M and are priced above $5 per share.

Source: YCharts

The top-ten monthly-paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes. showing the biggest yields for per YCharts & Yahoo Finance data, featured three uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], four open-ended investment companies [ETFs], and three closed-ended investment companies [CEICs].

The four open ended investment companies (ETFs) placed first, third, fifth and sixth, Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) [1], YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) [3], YieldMax ARK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) [5], and Kraneshares China Internet And Covered Call Stock ETF (KLIP) [6].

Then three uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed second, seventh, and eighth: Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) [2],

ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) [7], and ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) [8].

Finally, three closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed fourth, ninth, and tenth. They were: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC) [4], PIMCO Dynamic Income Funds [fixed] (PDO) [9], PIMCO Dynamic Income Funds [current] (PDI) [10], to complete the top-ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for June, 2023-24.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

Note that June 2023-24 top ten equity dividends are currently priced 1% under those of the top ten funds. Last September they were 2% higher. Last June they were 1% higher. The price differences were found in the outlandishly high dividends attributed to the top equities or funds. Without those odd aberrations, funds are generally priced higher than the equities due to the higher overhead costs of fund management.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

In June 2012, readers suggested the author include these funds, trusts, and partnerships in the MoPay article. A list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and an upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

Now we have a new decade of 2020 that began in January, and continued to February, March, April, early May, and mid May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. The progression continued in 2021 in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December. And carried-on in 2022 with January, February, March, April, May, June/July, August, September, October, November, December, and again, in 2023, with January, February, March, April, May, and, now June. We compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the yield (and higher risk/volatility) should one be tempted to buy and hold closed-end investments or exchange-traded funds and Notes.

Yield Metrics Showed A 11.51% Advantage For The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield MoPay Equities In June

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 26.43% VS. (12) 23.7% Net Gains from All Ten by June, 2024

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 34.03% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, Orchid Island Capital, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 75.07%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of June 16 were: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc; Financial 15 Split Corp; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT; Peyto Exploration and Development Corp; Canadian Banc Corp, with prices ranging from $5.20 to $9.97.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities, estimated as of June 16, were: AGNC Investment Corp; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Dynex Capital Inc; Ellington Financial Inc; SL Green Realty Corp, whose prices ranged from $10.20 to $26.58.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, is today useful to find long-term rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains, based on analyst targets, contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

June MoPay Equities List

(Alphabetical by Ticker Symbol)

June Ideal MoPay Equities List

(Dividend from $1K Invested > Share Price)

Well over three years beyond the 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pullbacks yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand. There have been more to choose from. This month's list of 81 held the maximum yield to under 20%, setting the minimum price per share for selection at $5, and holding the minimum yields to 3%, nevertheless June was down eight from April. When bulls are back, bargains disappear.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.