GoodRx's Integrative Growth Strategy Inches Towards Sustained Profitability

Jun. 20, 2023 7:54 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • The company's integrated pharmaceutical platform, accretive growth through disciplined M&A, and undervaluation lead to a 'buy' rating.
  • With a fair value of $6.30, averaged between my DCF and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the stock is undervalued by 9%.
  • GoodRx's value proposition relies on network-effect-driven scale and integrative growth, with its acquisition of VitaCare and expansion into multiple consumer-facing verticals.

Empty white marble counter top with blur pharmacy drugstore shelves background

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a Santa Monica, California-based healthcare company which operates its discounted drug market application and website alongside a telemedicine platform.

The company segments itself into four primary verticals, prescription transactions- the company's core business, pharma manufacturing solutions, subscription

Revenue Segmentation 1

Revenue Segmentation 2

Corporate Strategy

Company Overview

GoodRx vs Industry & Market

Profitability

Relative Valuatioj

Synergetic Growth

Problem and Solution

Integrated Platform

Price Forecast

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

