GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a Santa Monica, California-based healthcare company which operates its discounted drug market application and website alongside a telemedicine platform.

The company segments itself into four primary verticals, prescription transactions- the company's core business, pharma manufacturing solutions, subscription revenue, and revenue from other platforms.

The combined effects of the company's integrated platform, the accretive growth baked in, and a general undervaluation of the company lead me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Introduction

GoodRx broadly bases its macro strategy on four pillars; leveraging the network effect and working to scale with retail pharmacies, aligning the business to maximize synergies, scaling pharma manufacturing efforts to capture income across the pharmacy value chain, and ensuring concerted efforts on primary verticals.

These efforts have thus far yielded impressive scale and consumer retention rates, with millions of consumers, a high level of data collection, and growth across expanded and core verticals alike.

Through these activities, GoodRx has seen Q1 revenues of $183.99mn alongside a net income of -$3.29mn and free cash flow of $32.28mn. Although revenue and net income saw real declines, free cash flow has grown by 9.01%.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, GoodRx- down 3.70%- has trailed both TradingView's Pharmaceutical Industry Index - up 22.58% - and the general market, represented by the S&P500 (SPY) - up 19.86%.

This price action seems to reflect a lack of investor confidence in GoodRx's growth capabilities, with lackluster earnings and guidance on growth. However, I believe GoodRx, in spite of broader headwinds, is well-positioned to capture growth and has unfairly been punished by the market.

Comparable Companies

GoodRx's novel nature means that comparing the firm even with other healthcare technology companies or pharmacy companies will lead to disparities in valuation.

As such, instead of comparing particular companies to GoodRx, it is more justifiable to compare an aggregate of companies to GoodRx.

Seeking Alpha, on the tickers page, has compiled such comparisons. For instance, comparing GoodRx to a broad set of health technology companies on profitability, we can see that the company consistently overperforms on most metrics in spite of negative net income.

However, GoodRx does not perform as well when concerned with relative momentum or analyst price revisions, signaling the bearishness of the market.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the fair value of GoodRx is $6.30, meaning at its current price of $5.72, the stock is undervalued by 9%.

While Good Rx does not have a high debt level, the high level of implied volatility leads my model to assume a discount rate of 10%. Moreover, incorporating a continuation of slowed growth and potentially recessionary effects I calculate a revenue growth rate of 4%, significantly lower than the 10Y average.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool corroborates my thesis on moderate undervaluation, calculating a fair price of $6.82, meaning, according to the tool, the stock is undervalued by 16%.

Therefore, taking an average of my DCF and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the true value of the GoodRx is $6.56m meaning the company is undervalued by 12.50%.

Accretive M&A Combines With Unique Proposition to Drive Value

GoodRx's value proposition relies on a twofold moat, network-effect-driven scale and integrative growth, offering a suite of synergetic products and services. Fulfilling this strategy, GoodRx completed its >$150mn acquisition of VitaCare in the past year. The purpose of this acquisition, according to GoodRx, was to develop complementary offering capabilities. For instance, VitaCare's digital platform focus, pre-existing partner network, and independent capabilities feed into increased traffic and greater prescription fulfillment for GoodRx.

More so than operational incentives, this acquisition leads to the achievement of one of GoodRx's key objectives of improving pharmaceutical accessibility and affordability. VitaCare thus enables these needs across the pharmaceutical value chain.

GoodRx's integrative strategy is best demonstrated through its number of consumer-facing verticals, by supporting healthcare knowledge, price discovery, subscriptions for discounts, manufacturing solutions, etc. And operating in the highly inelastic and growing market of pharmacy and therapeutics, GoodRx, the firm is able to position itself for maximal growth capture.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely agree with my positive view of the stock, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 12.03% to a price of $6.41.

However, at the minimum price target projection of $5.00, analysts expect a decline of 12.59%, reflective of investor anxieties regarding a slowdown in user growth and the volatility of the stock.

Risks & Challenges

Competitive Intensity & Consumer Habits May Inhibit Scale Growth

Although GoodRx does not necessarily have any major direct competitors, GoodRx faces a continuum of competition, from backward integrating health insurers to direct-to-consumer online groups such as Cost Plus Drugs and so forth. These factors hamper potential demand growth and GoodRx's ability to partner with pharmacy and manufacturing organizations.

High Levels of Regulatory Stress

GoodRx operates in a confluence of healthcare and technology, a multi-sided platform with high levels of regulation across the firm's value chain. Such regulatory pressures, whether downstream or upstream, can lead to downward price pressure and reductions in profitability and cash flow generation capabilities.

Conclusion

In spite of macro headwinds, I expect GoodRx's integrative growth strategy, encompassing activity across the pharmaceutical continuum, and scale leadership in this specialized niche will enable headway into long-term scale and margin expansion.