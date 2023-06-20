Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coterra Energy: Shifting Outlook From Doubt To Bullish (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 20, 2023 8:02 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)4 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Why I'm now bullish on Coterra Energy Inc. due to a changing near-term outlook for natural gas.
  • A rise in European natural gas prices indicates potential for increased demand for U.S. exports, benefiting Coterra.
  • Coterra's hedging strategy provides a margin of safety and protection against downside risks.
  • Potential for significant upside in the natural gas market combined with favorable valuation make Coterra an attractive investment option.
Smart home wall system, phone and woman with digital monitor for house automation, air conditioning or safety security network. App software, ui dashboard panel and Asian girl programming IOT tech

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Rapid Recap

How do I know if I'm being inconsistent or being flexible? Recall, about two months ago I believed that I didn't see much value in being bullish on Coterra Energy Inc. (

CTRA stock rating

Author's work, CTRA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

CTRA Q1 2023

CTRA Q1 2023

CTRA Q1 2023

CTRA Q1 2023

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Michael is long AR. Michael recommends AR to Deep Value Returns members.

Michael is long AR. Michael recommends AR to Deep Value Returns members.

