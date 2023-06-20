Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will China's Efforts To Boost Its Struggling Economy Pay Off?

Summary

  • China's central bank tries new stimulus efforts to boost slowing growth.
  • Why unemployment is proving to be key to China's economic troubles.
  • The U.S. and China take steps to try and cool tensions.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

China's economy was expected to bounce back after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Instead, it has struggled to gain economic momentum. Greg Bonnell speaks with Haining Zha, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, about new stimulus efforts by Beijing and the challenges ahead.

