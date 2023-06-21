Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Energy Steadily Powers The Globe

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.87K Followers

Summary

  • Oil demand is expected to grow in the next five years, reaching nearly 106 million barrels a day by 2028, alongside an ongoing energy transition.
  • U.S. shale basins, particularly the Permian Basin, continue to lead in oil and natural gas production growth, and support global demand.
  • The fundamentals of global energy offer a strong and consistent energy investment case, with technological innovation driving new efficiencies in production and cleaner hydrocarbon molecules.
  • The doldrums of the market offer a time of reflection about what type of investor to be.
Network connection and global data exchanges on blue planet earth ,Elements of this image furnished by NASA

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. oil and gas dynamics and fundamentals are addressed through observations of the various shale basins' production and growth. Michael Hopkins at Seeking Alpha participates with me in a discussion about energy markets, basins and trends. There seems to be a continuing reset post pandemic

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.87K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.Recent interview:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wednesday-may-10-montana-world-affairs-council/id1511606812?i=1000612517083

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

L
LK106218
Today, 5:59 AM
Comments (6.33K)
A 3.9% increase in crude oil demand over 5 years might be too high. OPEC and US drillers expect lower demand at least for the near future. Investments in pipelines and refineries may be the best indicators of the industry's expectation of future demand.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.