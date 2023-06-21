William_Potter

Investment thesis

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a hot stock that delivered a massive 2,400% rally over the past ten years. I am unsurprised by such impressive long-term stock price growth because my analysis suggests ACLS is a high-quality business with excellent financial performance. Profitability metrics are stellar, and recent quarters suggest that the revenue growth momentum is stronger than the past decade's CAGR. Valuation might look too hot after a massive year-to-date rally, but the stock is a strong buy for long-term investors even at current levels.

Company information

Axcelis Technologies designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company sells to leading semiconductor chip manufacturers worldwide. The ion implantation business represented 97.6% of ACLS's revenue in 2022, according to the latest 10-K report. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 1,400 employees.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. The company disaggregates its sales by geographic area. Sales in the Asia Pacific region represented about 73% of the total in FY2022.

ACLS's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company demonstrated an impressive 19% revenue CAGR over the past decade, with profitability metrics improving significantly as the business scale expanded. ACLS has demonstrated a confident double-digit free cash flow [FCF] margin even if we deduct stock-based compensation [SBC].

Author's calculations

I like that the company has significantly improved its SG&A to revenue ratio. The TTM level of about 12% looks much better than the above 25% at the beginning of the past decade. I consider constantly improving SG&A to revenue ratio essential to the management's long-term commitment to strict cost control. The R&D to revenue ratio might seem relatively low, but in absolute terms, R&D investments grew at about 8.5% CAGR over the past decade, which is also impressive.

Data by YCharts

Now let me narrow my financial analysis to the recent quarters to assess how the company deals with the challenging environment. Revenue growth momentum is strong and resilient, with a double-digit YoY growth in the last thirteen quarters. From the sales perspective, recent quarters look very strong.

Seeking Alpha

But we can see the company faces headwinds from the costs side, given both gross and operating margins are shrinking YoY. Major semiconductor players like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), during their Q1 earnings presentations, shared the same opinion that the second half of the current fiscal year is expected to demonstrate more positive trends from the end markets perspective. That said, I believe that ACLS's challenges are temporary and not secular.

Seeking Alpha

I am looking positively to the nearest future of the company because consensus estimates suggest that revenue will remain at a double-digit growth trajectory in the upcoming quarter with about a 16% YoY increase. Adjusted EPS is also expected to grow from $1.32 to $1.51, meaning profitability metrics will return to their expansion path. The upcoming earnings release is planned on August 3.

Seeking Alpha

The company's balance sheet also looks well, with very low leverage and high liquidity ratios. ACLS is in a confident net cash position, and its debt-to-equity is below 10%. I think such a strong financial position is a firm ground to unlock new growth opportunities, either organic or not.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

ACLS is a boiling stock this year with a 116% year-to-date rally. The stock significantly outperformed the broad market and the technology sector (XLK). Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the stock a "C-" grade, meaning the valuation does not look attractive. Multiples indeed look hot because current valuation ratios are much higher than 5-year averages across the board.

Seeking Alpha

The company does not pay dividends. Therefore, I use discounted cash flow [DCF] valuation approach. Gurufocus estimates the company's WACC at about 13%, which I use. I have earnings consensus estimates projecting double-digit revenue growth up to FY 2026. For the years beyond, I expect the company will sustain double digits with a 10% CAGR. I use an 11.5% FCF margin and expect it to increase yearly by one percentage point.

Author's calculations

Under these assumptions, the stock looks fairly valued but with no upside potential. ACLS bulls might argue that my assumptions are too conservative; therefore, let me simulate the optimistic scenario. Under this scenario, I implement a 12% revenue growth and an 11% discount rate.

Author's calculations

As you can see above, now the stock looks significantly undervalued. The WACC matters a lot, and now my DCF template suggests that the stock has an impressive 25% upside potential. Below you can see how the different WACC affects fair value with a 12% revenue CAGR for years beyond FY 2026.

Author's calculations

Overall, I believe the stock is attractively valued. Maybe my base case scenario is too conservative, especially for long-term investors. As the company continues to scale up, its capital cost will likely moderate.

Risks to consider

ACLS is a growth stock, and relatively aggressive assumptions are priced into the share price. The stock price faces significant risks that growth assumptions might not materialize as expected. There are many potential reasons why the company might underdeliver the desired growth profile.

The first is execution risk. With ever-increasing profitability metrics, management must deliver exceptional performance to sustain double-digit revenue growth. This includes successfully developing and marketing new products, expanding the customer base, and entering new markets. If the company encounters challenges or delays in implementing its plans, it could struggle to achieve the expected growth, leading to disappointment among investors.

Fierce competition in the semiconductor industry is the second potential reason for the company's underperformance. Axcelis operates in a competitive market where other companies may pursue aggressive growth strategies. If competitors outperform Axcelis regarding product innovation, market penetration, or pricing, this could affect Axcelis' ability to achieve its projected growth rates.

Industry risk, especially in the semiconductor industry, is also a significant concern due to its complexity and susceptibility to breakthrough innovation leaps. Technological chip development or manufacturing disruptions can lead to new, efficient approaches challenging established market players. Such upheavals can reshape the landscape and change customer preferences. This may adversely affect companies operating in this industry, including Axcelis.

Bottom line

To conclude, ACLS is a strong buy for long-term investors. The company's stellar profitability and growth momentum for the topline are still robust. The stock looks attractively valued even after a massive year-to-date rally. The stock is poised to remain at its impressive long-term growth trajectory, in my opinion.