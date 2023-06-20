Cecilie_Arcurs

Except for WANdisco, we had a very good quarter, with only three positions declining. However, WANdisco's shares have been suspended due to an accounting scandal and misrepresentation of revenues, warranting a more in-depth examination.

My strategy has always been, and remains, to invest the majority of our capital in "great public companies that have the power to endure, with long runways to grow through reinvesting cash flows at high rates of return, run by talented and aligned operators," as I mentioned in my Q3 2019 letter. In my Q4 2019 letter, I elaborated on the deliberate barbell strategy I employ, which minimizes the chance of permanent capital impairment while still offering substantial appreciation potential over time. We can enhance returns while mitigating risk by including a few high-potential ideas in the portfolio, as long as these positions are sized appropriately.

WANdisco undoubtedly belonged to the more speculative category and initially constituted a low single-digit percentage of the portfolio.

Over the past few years, I have frequently written about WANdisco. The company's unique IP enables it to move vast amounts of on-premises data to the cloud. Large datasets are challenging to transfer, while enterprises have high expectations regarding data availability, consistency, security, and auditability.

Various groups, including senior software engineers at Microsoft and significant customers like GoDaddy, have validated the company's technology. In addition, as part of my due diligence, I held numerous discussions with the company, investors, and others, some of whom had conducted their investigations and hired industry professionals to assess WANdisco's product independently. The unanimous feedback was that WANdisco's Paxos-based algorithm was uniquely effective at large-scale data migration.[1]

Despite having an excellent product, WANdisco’s suffered from a lack of “product-market fit,” as only a few companies genuinely required the benefits of WANdisco’s solution. Consequently, with limited success, the company spent years attempting to generate sales in data migration from old Hadoop clusters to the cloud.

WANdisco’s potential economics are very attractive, and it enjoys the backing of large shareholders who demonstrated a willingness to fund the company until it successfully ramped up revenues. It has near 100% gross margins and has fixed costs of approximately $45m per year, mainly in R&D. With the company’s strategy of “elephant hunting” going after fewer large accounts, it does not need to build out a large salesforce. All this meant that, once revenues ramped, the company would have minimal incremental costs and substantial cashflows. I had modeled that at $100m in revenue, the company would generate approx. $40m in net income, while $300m in revenue would render $170m, presenting a significant upside on a $250m market capitalization company.

Last year, the situation appeared to change when WANdisco shifted its sales focus to the Internet of Things (IoT). According to CEO David Richards, there was an untapped use case from telecom companies transitioning to IoT backbone providers, offering comprehensive sensor-edge-cloud solutions. Automotive data, particularly from electric cars, is a significant and timely example. Manufacturers collect reliability and performance data from components, while insurance companies analyze driving data to determine premiums. Soon after, WANdisco began announcing an impressive series of contract wins.

While Paxos works on computers in a LAN (local area network), DConE works over Wide Area Networks (WAN), where servers can be thousands of miles apart, as found in practice on the cloud or over distributed enterprise servers. It achieves this scale and efficiency by reducing the number of peers required to form a quorum to achieve consensus, amongst other enhancements.

It seemed the company finally found a “killer app” in the form of IOT data synchronization. Unsurprisingly, the stock rallied strongly, going from approx. £2-4 per share to £13 per share.

To add to the excitement, on March 6th, WANdisco issued a regulatory news release that it was proactively exploring a listing in New York, and the CEO stated in an interview that the company could get to $1 billion in revenues with just 20 sales reps.

Against this backdrop, the sudden revelation of accounting issues just a few days later, on March 9th, came as quite a shock. A senior salesperson has allegedly lied about revenues from the company’s IOT clients and engaged in a sophisticated fraud. Consequently, 2022 revenues were only $9.7 million instead of the previously claimed $24 million, while bookings are expected to be around $15 million, not the $127 million initially indicated. We are still awaiting all the details, and it is unsettling that a month into the suspension, we do not have any firm answers as to what has happened or when the shares will resume trading.

Although I conducted extensive due diligence on the company over the past few years, in hindsight, I made two mistakes. Firstly, I placed excessive trust in a management team with a history of over-promotion. It is easy to understand how investors, including myself, were swept up in this seemingly fantastic news. I should have exercised more skepticism. As the stock price surged, my second mistake was to allow a speculative position to become too large a part of the portfolio (albeit one that had grown to that position through share appreciation).

While recognizing the severity of the situation, we have some grounds for measured optimism.

I believe I got two things right. Firstly, as I have written on several occasions, WANdisco benefits from the backing of large, sophisticated, and aligned investors who have repeatedly invested more money into the business. This gave me comfort that they would be incentivized to take a proactive role should the company ever experience difficulties. Indeed, at the behest of investors and activists, the board has reacted quickly to events. WANdisco’s CEO and CFO have resigned, and Ken Lever, former Chairman of Biffa, the prominent UK public company, was appointed Executive Chairman. Mr. Lever has successfully led several successful turnarounds at companies with similar problems to the ones WANdisco faces, including Xchanging Plc, iSoft, and BluePrism. In addition, he brought Ijoma Maluza, with whom he worked at BluePrism, on board as WANdisco’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. The company has also hired a forensic accounting firm and enlisted the help of Alvarez & Marshall, a professional services firm specializing in turnaround management, to assist in restructuring and ensuring the company remains viable.

Second, my thesis is likely correct in asserting that WANdisco possesses a significant technological advantage in large-scale cloud migration. The recent appointment of a new executive chairman and other personnel changes suggest a belief in the potential value of the underlying business. Moreover, interim management recently issued a press release announcing contract renewals with prominent companies like BMW and Maxim Integrated (a subsidiary of Analog Devices). Though the amounts involved are modest, the company specifically highlighted these well-known firms as customers to counter previous allegations of fraudulent sales to unnamed clients. Scuttlebutt suggests genuine contracts with large customers exist, but details have yet to be confirmed. While a $127 million pipeline is clearly out of the question, a dedicated turnaround effort could potentially result in a more modest yet respectable pipeline for 2023.

Lastly, the company’s robust technology IP could make it an attractive acquisition target, although any potential IP sale would likely be at a fraction of the last reported trading price.

This is still an evolving situation, and I will update you on what transpires.

