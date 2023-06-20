Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 20, 2023 9:17 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.24K Followers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mickey Foster - Vice President, Investor Relations

Raj Subramaniam - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brie Carere - Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

Mike Lenz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allison Poliniak-Cusic - Wells Fargo

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

David Vernon - Bernstein

Joseph Hafling - Jefferies

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FedEx Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mickey Foster, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Mickey Foster

Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. The fourth quarter earnings release and Stat Book are on our website at fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website, where the replay and slides will be available for about one year.

Joining us on the call today are members of the media. During our question-and-answer session, callers will be limited to one question in order to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.

I want to remind all listeners that FedEx Corporation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.