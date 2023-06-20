Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Not A Recession Scenario: Multifamily Construction Starts Spike To Highest Since 1986, Single-Family Starts Bounce

Jun. 20, 2023 9:35 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO2 Comments
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.28K Followers

Summary

  • Seasonally, May is one of the best month for construction starts of single-family houses and multi-family buildings.
  • Today, the Census Bureau released the May constructions starts, and they were a blowout.
  • The share of single-family housing starts dropped to 61.5% of total housing starts over the past 12 months through May, the lowest share since 1986.

For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property.

Feverpitched

Another sign the economy is flying at cruising altitude and refuses to land, even with short-term interest rates over 5%.

Seasonally, May is one of the best month for construction starts of single-family houses and multi-family buildings. Typically, residential construction starts

multifamily starts, monthly and 12-month average

starts of single-family houses

Total residential construction starts

Single-family vs. multi-family

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.28K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

I
I Have No Idea What I'm Doing
Yesterday, 10:09 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
Why is SRVR tagged in this? Did I miss the section about data centers and cell towers?
c
clrodrick
Yesterday, 9:54 PM
Comments (15.67K)
This data seems quite dubious. GIGO?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.