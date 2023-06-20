Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enviva: The Business No Longer Looks Predictable

Jun. 20, 2023 10:42 PM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)2 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • Enviva, a company that processes low-grade wood fiber into utility-grade wood pellets, has seen its stock drop over 70% since my initial concerns were raised about its long-term prospects.
  • The company recently cut its adjusted EBITDA guidance and eliminated its dividend, citing weak Q1 results, as well as delayed improvements in productivity and costs.
  • Despite insider buying and the potential for a rebound, Enviva's high leverage, poor operational results, and reliance on subsidies make it a risky investment.
Wood pellets producing a roaring fire

bravo1954

Back in mid-February, I wrote that I thought Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) should be fine in the near term, but that I had worries about the long term. A few months later the company lowered its guidance and eliminated its dividend, getting

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.51K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

pro8 profile picture
pro8
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Premium
Comments (10.25K)
Yep it sucks but you could have made 68% since it bottomed till today and then sold that being ~ a month and a half... investing is soooo...... illogical at times...
Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Yesterday, 11:25 PM
Comments (276)
I’ve had EVA on my watchlist for several years. I came very close to initiating a position when the stock was in the upper teens due to the pandemic but I invested in other opportunities. For that I’m obviously grateful due to their precipitous fall. What made me so cautious was that they couldn’t generate profits in a niche business with seemingly little competition. They’ve got a lot of hard work to do now to convince investors that investing in them would be a profitable endeavor.
