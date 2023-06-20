phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

We have a long history of owning Civitas and have written on the name frequently for Seeking Alpha, most recently here in the wake of the 1Q23 report.

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), long a conservatively managed acquire and exploit name focused solely on the DJ Basin, yesterday agree to acquire NGP Energy portfolio companies Hibernia Energy III (in full) and Tap Rock Resources (in part) for a combined $4.7 B in cash, debt, and stock. CIVI expects the deal to close in August.

The Assets:

Civitas is acquiring 68,000 net acres in West Texas (Midland Basin) and New Mexico (Delaware Basin) with combined current production of 100 MBOEpd, 54% oil and over 75% liquids including NGLs. Management highlighted top quartile average well performance from both companies. For reference, in 1Q23, CIVI produced 159 MBOEpd, 45% oil and 24% NGLs, from its DJ Basin assets and we note that CIVI has routinely reported better than type curve results in the DJ program over the last several quarters.

Midland Basin: (West Texas - 38,000 net acres in Reagan and Upton counties).

Current production of 41 MBOEpd, (56% oil).

There are 3 company operated rigs on the acreage footprint now (see map in bottom of cheat sheet below) with 10 offset rigs in this well known, high quality acreage area. Management thinks they can move to a flattish, maintenance type program by moving to 2 rigs.

Management allocates 450 locations to the Midland using conservative well spacing.

They estimate the decline rate at 36%. For reference their DJ asset has an estimated base decline rate of 31%.

Delaware Basin: (New Mexico - 30,000 net Eddy and Lea counties).

Current production of 59 MBOEpd (52% oil).

4 company operated rigs on acreage and over 60 offset operator rigs in the area. This is core of core acreage and management is likely to shift to 0 growth mode near term by also moving this program to 2 rigs.

They see 350 locations on this acreage, a number which is also based upon up-spaced thinking. Management noted they allocated 14 to 16 wells per section vs offset operators who at times tighten the wine rack down to 20+ well spacing.

We also note that they carved out a portion of the Tap Rock assets here to avoid the flush production and high decline rates associated with them of the Olympus area with the acreage Civitas is buying averaging 38%.

Permian Entry at Bargain Valuation. The $4.7 B price tag values the deal at a reasonable $14 per 1P BOE (it adds 335 MMBOE to the story in proved reserves) and $47,000 per flowing BOE. This is in line with recent deals and with the market's view of public names in the space. For reference, we note that pure play Delaware peer Permian Resources (PR) who has a similar oil cut is trading at similar levels on reserves and higher on a flowing BOE basis. Management noted that at the $4.7 B valuation this also values the assets at 3.0x 2024 estimated EBITDA on a $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas price deck, which backs into next year's Permian segment only EBITDA of about $1.57 B. We ran a standalone Permian model and were able to get to their math on that deck with reasonable differential and cost assumptions as a quick check.

Paying for the Deal's $4.7 B Price Tag

To pay for the deal:

They will issue 13.5 mm shares to Tap Rock.

Use $400 mm of cash on hand (they had $556 mm at the end of 1Q23),

and issue new debt of $3.35 B consisting of a $650 mm revolver draw (previously undrawn) and two new unsecured senior offerings totaling $2.7 B, equally split between 2028 and 2031 maturities.

Guidance & Model Comments.

Management guided to 2023 and 2024 volumes and this is included in the cheat sheet below. With a full year in 2024 they've offered guidance in a range of 270 to 290 MBOEpd (48% oil; liquids > 72%) which is significantly scaled up from the legacy guidance for 2023 of 165 MBOEpd (45% oil). In the past we note they've been pretty on target with guidance and with longer range projections, have left room for outperformance. Their focus will continue to be holding production flat but now in more than just the DJ as they looked to slow both the Midland and Delaware programs with 2024 likely running a 2 rigs in each region to achieve flattish volumes over time. In time the capital allocation may look different as they get a better understanding of how well the two Permians can compete for capital with the DJ. Regardless, their focus is to wring as much free cash flow from each of the plays as possible and they've already set a 20% increase in the dividend for next year. Also, we expect the formulaic dividend calculation methodology to remain unchanged which is welcome news. Initially, leverage will move up to around 1.1x but via free cash flow, a scaled back near term buyback program (was $1.0 B, now $0.5 B), and a fairly modest non core asset sales target of $0.3 B they see a path towards 1.0x next year at that low assumed price deck and we see that level as beatable on our Base case.

We have incorporated management's 2024 pro forma guidance into our thinking and model and have switched our upside targets from 2023 to 2024. This is about the time of year when we begin to shift our thoughts to out year expectations anyway, especially if we have some guidance or if the programs have become fairly predictable (i.e. maintenance), so that's not abnormal. We are not altering our conservative TEV/EBITDA metrics employed with this name at this time but we do expect to see upward multiple mobility in the wake of this deal after the market's initial digestion phase has run its course. Please see the basic modeling assumptions employed in our 2024 math near the bottom of the cheat sheet below.

Nutshell:

We did not anticipate a move of this scale nor did we expect them to move beyond the DJ Basin near term. However, the move does make good sense to us as management has a wealth of experience in the Permian and they have a desire to bring their methodical style to a larger platform with a broader opportunity set. Entering the Permian on the cheap is a bonus. With these deals Civitas becomes an immediate player of size in the Permian. Their oil cut increases from mid to high 40%'s and the new Permian segment gives them greater capital optionality while solving any complaints regarding location inventory. While near term leverage goes from unlevered to a modestly levered metric this is easily managed and in our view better than being a no debt player building cash for cash sake. Also our view is that management won't find 1x type leverage tolerable for long and will use a portion of FCF to pay it down in the intermediate term (revolver first, then the 2026 notes which are redeemable now). Most importantly, management remains committed to hefty shareholder returns and we should see an impact on the dividend with the 3Q23 release. On our Base Case the name has a 2024 dividend yield of 16.2%. Ultimately we see the deal should helping to chip away at the ever present "Colorado discount", a discount that still very much exists, despite their recent wins with DJ permitting, with the pro forma company trading at just 2.6x on last night's close. CIVI remains our largest holding and we now have a $26.83 cost.