SeaWorld Entertainment: Enters International Waters But Lacks Domestic Visitors

Jun. 20, 2023 11:34 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • SeaWorld opened its first international marine life and theme park in Abu Dhabi, with positive feedback from visitors.
  • SEAS's stock price has increased by 42.02% over the last year, but park attendance is still declining.
  • I recommend a hold rating due to uncertainty around international travelers and consumer discretionary spending trends.

Aerial view of the amusement park Sea World Orlando, USA

zhuzhu

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) officially opened its first international location last month in Abu Dhabi; management has yet to specify the financial implications this will have on the business. One thing is for sure, there is much positive feedback coming

graph

One-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

image

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi (SeaWorld)

Ticket information

Day ticket to the park (seaworldabudhabi.com)

table

Annual revenue and gross profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

One year stock return versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
526 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

