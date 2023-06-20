Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Under The Macroscope - A Nimble Bull In A China Shop

Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • Over the past six months, China’s reopening has not delivered the growth that President Xi Jinping and his government favor, and so policy is beginning to shift.
  • Those in the bearish camp are flagging deflation risks, record-high youth unemployment, scant signs of foreign direct investment recovery, and elevated US-China tensions that are hindering bilateral trade and cross-border investment flows.
  • Thus far in 2023, Chinese equities have been lagging behind not only US markets but also versus Japanese and German indexes.
  • We believe that appropriate policy support - coordinated between the central and regional governments - should make the disappointments of China’s recovery that have plagued its equity market thus far this year a thing of the past.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

By Christy Tan, Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

Concerns about China’s post-COVID recovery have recently been intensified. However, Franklin Templeton Institute Investment Strategist Christy Tan believes that policy support and an improving global outlook could benefit Chinese

China Equity - Forward P/E Ratio During Previous Market Stress Periods vs. Current Forward P/E Ratio

China Fixed Income - Credit Spreads During Previous Market Stress Periods vs. Current Credit Spreads

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments
