ZimVie: Downgrade To A Hold On Valuation And Fundamentals

Jun. 21, 2023 12:15 AM ETZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • ZimVie's stock price has increased by 19% since November, but the company's fundamentals have deteriorated significantly.
  • The company's revenue guidance for 2023 is set at $848 million, a 6.7% decline from 2022, and LTM CFO has been cut in half from $55 million in Q3/22 to $27 million in Q1/23.
  • With deteriorating fundamentals and higher valuations, I lower the rating on ZIMV to a hold and advise investors to wait for better valuations before considering a position in the company.

Dental implant

piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) back in November, shortly after the company released Q3/2022 financial results. At the time, my conclusion was that ZimVie's shares were attractively valued, trading at less than 5.0x adj. Fwd P/E and P/CF. However, investors

ZIMV has rallied 19% since my last article

Figure 1 - ZIMV has rallied 19% since my last article (Seeking Alpha)

ZimVie overview

Figure 2 - ZimVie overview (Company presentation)

ZIMV Q4/22 financial summary

Figure 3 - ZIMV Q4/22 financial summary (Company press release )

ZIMV initial 2023 guidance

Figure 4 - ZIMV initial 2023 guidance (Company press release )

ZIMV Q1/23 financial summary

Figure 5 - ZIMV Q1/23 financial summary (Company press release )

ZIMV updated guidance

Figure 6 - ZIMV updated guidance (Company press release )

ZIMV stock has recovered March plunge and more

Figure 7 - ZIMV stock has recovered March plunge and more (Stockcharts.com)

Financials remain heavily adjusted a year after spin out

Figure 8 - Financials remain heavily adjusted a year after spin out (Company press release)

ZIMV's LTM CFO has shrunk by more than 50%

Figure 9 - ZIMV's LTM CFO has shrunk by more than 50% (Tikr.com)

ZIMV valuation

Figure 10 - ZIMV valuation (Seeking Alpha)

ZIMV's debt load remains heavy

Figure 11 - ZIMV's debt load remains heavy (ZIMV 10Q report)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

