Futures Traders Are Turning Bullish, Is It Time To Worry?

Jun. 21, 2023 12:25 AM ETQQQ, SPY
Michael James McDonald
Michael James McDonald
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • Dealers in S&P 500 stock futures are currently 49.6% long, which is historically high and suggests a continuation of the current market rally.
  • Major market declines have not started without the dealer's long position first falling to 20% or less, suggesting the current ratio of 49.6% means stocks are far from the top.
  • Dealers currently own 525,580 long contracts of the S&P 500 E-mini, which is near the highest amount on record, further supporting a continuation of the market advance.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

This is a follow-up to the April 24th article: "Are Asset Managers Still Short?" The April article pointed out that dealers in S&P 500 stock futures were long by 58%, which strongly suggested prices were about to move higher. That proved correct. This

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

% Dealers are Long S&P 500 E-mini Futures (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Actual Number of Contracts Dealers are Long the E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Sentiment King)

