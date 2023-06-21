Kristian1108

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has faced significant headwinds for the last five years. Those troubles, some caused by force majeure (such as the Covid slowdown), others of their own making (repeated engineering mishaps, failure to keep costs in line on defense contracts), resulted in the company generating repeated annual losses, racking up a massive debt load in the process.

The commercial aircraft division continues to underperform. In the near term, Boeing's defense division appears unable to compensate for the commercial segment’s losses. The defense division, too, has been unprofitable for the last few quarters and will likely continue to lose money due to cost overruns on fixed cost contracts, according to Boeing Defense Space and Security CEO Ted Colbert. Only the services business generates healthy margins at the moment.

Nonetheless, the stock rallied nearly 85 percent from its September 2022 lows. Below, I discuss why I believe Boeing to be overvalued at the current share price and explain what I believe to be the company’s biggest problems at the moment.

Line-Up Troubles

Nearly Boeings entire commercial line-up is ridden with troubles. The company’s best-selling model, the 737 Max, has been suffering from various technical issues, the most severe of which led to its month long grounding. There are also new problems regarding the widebody 787’s horizontal stabilizer which potentially impacts delivery speed adversely. The777X, meanwhile, keeps delaying, with deliveries that were initially scheduled for late 2019 now expected for 2025. Some customers, including Emirates CEO Sir Tim Clark, have already threatened cancellations (although it should be noted that, so far, Emirates has not followed through). The fact that Boeing models disproportionately often suffer from engineering flaws (the likes of 787 battery issues, 737 Max MCAS failures, 787 water leaks) is probably not a coincidence. I find the narrative (as presented here and here) of a deterioration of Boeing’s engineering first approach following the 1997 merger with McDonnel-Douglas rather compelling. Notably, the original 777, the last model developed before the merger, has not shown the same level of design flaws. Deeply rooted cultural issues, will inevitably take time to address.

The market for commercial aircraft is a duopoly, the other half of which, Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF;OTCPK:EADSY), is ready to take advantage of Boeing's misfortunes. So far, Airbus has recorded significantly more new orders at this year’s Le Bourget airshow. While the 777X keeps delaying and the 787 is slowed down, Airbus is already delivering its competing A350. Over time, this threatens Boeings leadership in the market for widebody aircraft. A potentially upcoming A220-500 may compete with the 737 Max – at lower operating costs. Airbus’ single-aisle A321 LR, meanwhile, may very well cannibalize widebody planes such as the smaller variants of the 787 on certain routes due to favorable operating economics. To make matters worse, Boeing does not have a competitor for the Airbus A220 as its attempted takeover of Embraer SA’s E-Jet program (ERJ) failed in 2020. So all in all, Airbus’ commercial line-up appears superior for years to come, potentially relegating Boeing to a clear number two spot (of two, no less) for the foreseeable future. And every unit sale lost to the competition hurts twice in the long run, as there is also service revenue over a plane’s lifetime to be considered.

There is also the issue of capacity constraints on the level of suppliers, especially engine manufacturers. Boeing CEO David Calhoun expects these issues to continue for at least around 18 months. At least, this is an issue that hurts Airbus just as much as Boeing.

Debt Is A Massive Problem

Arguably, Boeing’s biggest problem as a business is its massive indebtedness. The company reported more than $40 billion in net debt as of March 31st. While the overall debt load decreased by $1.6 billion to $55 billion YoY, cash and equivalents decreased by $2.4 billion during the same period. Notably, the company racked up around 85 percent of its net debt in less than five years. At year-end 2018, the net debt was only around $5 billion. There has, of course, been the impact of Covid. But that does not sufficiently excuse the massive increase. To put matters in perspective: Airbus today has a €8.4 billion (about $9.2 at current exchange rates) net cash position (compared with a net cash position of €13.3billion at the end of 2018) despite facing the same environment during the Covid years.

Borrowing costs may be considerably higher going forward, given the relatively high and increasing interest rates. That could increase the interest and debt expenses, which have been consistently around $620 million to $690 million per quarter since Q1, 2021 if the debt burden is not reduced materially. As is, the company also has negative equity in excess of $15 billion. $4 billion worth of bonds with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.52 percent come due in 2024. Another $3 billion at a 4.5 percent coupon and $400 million at a 1.875 percent coupon matured in the present quarter. If the company were to refinance via new bond issues, it would likely have to pay considerably higher coupons.

Boeing Is Not Cheap

Given the aforementioned indebtedness, Boeing will have to spend large portions of its cash flows on debt reduction for the foreseeable future. That significantly limits the possibilities of dividends and/or buybacks. Shareholders will therefore have to rely primarily on capital appreciation.

Yet, Boeing is not exactly cheap at the current share price. The consensus forecast for 2024 earnings per share is $5.41. The stock trades at a multiple of more than 40 times that and still almost 30 times based on the high forecast of $7.75. Even prior to the debt level explosion from 2019 onward, the stock used to trade at P/E-multiples between 10 and 20. And that was, when Boeing could still make handsome returns via buybacks and dividends. The current stock price is above that range, even when basing calculations on the high estimate of $9.85 for 2025.

Under these circumstances, I view Boeing as slightly overvalued as is, even assuming relatively strong performance going forward (which is not guaranteed, after all). The comparison with Airbus further underlines that: Airbus has an enterprise value of about $104 billion, while Boeing reaches more than $170 billion. In fact, Boeing’s current market capitalization alone is about a quarter above Airbus’ enterprise value. Both companies deliver about the same number of commercial aircraft (Q1: Boeing 130; Airbus 127) and Airbus has a significantly stronger balance sheet and arguably a superior commercial product line-up.

Conclusion

I believe that the stock should be valued closer to $150 per share, which would translate to a multiple of 15 times earnings of $10 per share (which I view as fairly optimistic as it is above even the higher estimates for 2025). And since there is certainly some execution risk, things could also take a turn for the worse. With its current debt level, Boeing cannot afford many more unforeseen problems. And, unfortunately, the company’s track record in terms of engineering mishaps is not too confidence inspiring in that regard. Boeing will not be allowed to fail. Because if it did, that would spell the end of competition in the market for commercial aircraft. But crucially, that does not mean that shareholders will be protected. In the worst case, the company could end up in the hands of creditors and/or public sector entities.

All in all, at the current share price, the risks associated with an investment in Boeing far outweigh any upside potential. Therefore, I view the stock as a sell for the time being.