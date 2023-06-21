Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heated Market For Dueling Blood Cancer Drugs Lands BeiGene In Court

Jun. 21, 2023 1:45 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)ABBV
Bamboo Works
  • A unit of AbbVie has sued BeiGene for alleged patent infringement involving one of the Chinese company’s core products, Brukinsa.
  • The lawsuit comes amid rapidly growing sales for Brukinsa, which is used to treat blood cancer, even as sales for AbbVie’s competing product sag.
  • So, while AbbVie’s lawsuit is undoubtedly a headache for BeiGene, it doesn’t mean the company is at immediate risk of losing Brukinsa sales.

Welcome to the world, baby BeiGene.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE; 6160.HK; 688235.SH) is one of China’s oldest innovative drugmakers, boasting significant revenue in its rise as a formidable cancer drug specialist. Now, the company has unofficially entered the global big leagues, facing a

