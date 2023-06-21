Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Live Nation Entertainment: Explaining Its 7.1% FCF Yield And Why There's No Upside

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
758 Followers

Summary

  • Live Nation is the largest facilitator of live entertainment worldwide, operating in three segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising.
  • The company connected 670 million fans in 48 countries in 2022, hosting over 43,600 concerts for over 7,800 artists and selling over 550 million tickets.
  • After about 31% increase year-to-date, valuation is a major concern, as Live Nation continues to dilute shareholders and struggle to generate steady GAAP profits.
  • Trading at a 122 forward GAAP P/E multiple, the current valuation leaves no room for upside. However, 2023 results should continue to impress, and justify a Hold rating, rather than a Sell.

A crowded concert hall with scene stage in red lights, rock show performance, with people silhouette, colourful confetti explosion fired on dance floor air during a concert festival

Nikolay Tsuguliev/iStock via Getty Images

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has seen its stock rise by 31% year-to-date, amid a historical year for live concerts. As a monopoly in its industry, Live Nation is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the immense demand

Venues table

Live Nation Entertainment 2022 Annual Report (10-K)

Segment results column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports

Segment results column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports

Segment results column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports

Operational metrics column graph

Created by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports (10-K); Numbers in thousands except Total Events.

Number of venues graph

Created by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports (10-K)

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on Live Nation Entertainment financial reports and the author's projections

Chart
Data by YCharts

Net debt column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports (10-K); Net Debt doesn't include lease liabilities.

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
758 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 3:58 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (391)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions on the analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.