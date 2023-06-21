Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jessica Naor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) went public during the SPAC boom in 2021. The firm has lost considerable value during this period, valued at $825 million at the time, but has still managed to convince some investors that it has major growth prospects in the urban air mobility space. However, the company's lack of execution on its plans to scale its existing business segments leads me to believe this is a strong sell. While the firm sits on considerable cash reserves today, negative operational cash flows continue to burn cash that should be used for investments in growth - and insider trading activity raises red flags as well.

Thesis Expander

This analysis looks back at historical investor presentations compared to 2022 10-K performance and other presentations to determine Blade's ability to execute strategy. The analysis does not include eVTOL/electric aircraft growth opportunities as the company does not manufacture aircraft - this analysis is focused on operational performance and aircraft operations as that is the primary driver of revenues.

I believe eVTOL deployment will not create operational revenues for a minimum of 3 years given current announcements. The 2020 Blade Investor Presentation assumed eVTOL operations to kick off in 2025 but also highlighted that "an eVTOL contribution will be significant - but not required for Blade to be a successful public company".

There is also substantial risk that larger players, like United Airlines (UAL), will have significant advantages to deploy eVTOL transportation services at scale given their existing booking and distribution technologies, relationship with millions of fliers, and recent announcements on entering this business.

Important: I hold put options on this stock and the article is "talking my book".

Current Performance & Lack of Peers

Blade is unique amongst publicly traded companies. While listed as a Scheduled Passenger Air Transportation (481111) business, the firm does not own or operate aircraft, making comparisons to peers, airlines impractical. Airline EBITDA and profit margins are strongly impacted directly by labor costs, Jet A fuel, aircraft leases and the like. While Blade faces these costs, it does so indirectly through the air carriers it contracts with. In this way, the business functions more like a specialized travel agent and technology platform, aggregating helicopter and jet demand and arranging one-off flights or longer-term contracts.

The best insight into the potential for profitability and business value is the flight margins presented in BLDE's financial results. The fundamental source of value for this company will be their ability to produce flight margins that can exceed the overhead expenses including marketing and development of their tech. While Blade has made improvements in flight margins Q1 of 2022 to Q1 of 2023, from 11% to 15.8%, investors should understand there are limits to the premiums/flight margins Blade can charge without operating aircraft, which will significantly impact its ability to be profitable.

Business segments, like the MediMobility line which is discussed later, are at particular risk as aircraft operators will be able to serve customers directly without the added flight margin cost Blade adds as a middle-man. Blade may be able to command some premium for the work it does as an aircraft aggregator, like Wheels Up (UP) has attempted recently, but the overreaching problem is gross margin exceeding overhead.

Leaders in the airline industry, like American Airlines (AAL), have averaged around 20-30% gross margins over the last 3 years. As the company scales, Blade will have similar overhead expenses that airlines have, like marketing, technology development, but even less control of flight margins over time, unlike airlines that benefit from economies of scale with larger fleet operations.

Blade Gross Margins - Peers (Seeking Alpha) American Airlines Gross Margins - Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Conversely, if we don't compare the firm to airlines and liken it more to a technology booking platform, the flight margin story is even worse, with leaders like Airbnb (ABNB) and Amadeus (OTCPK:AMADY) generating 42-82% gross margins over the same period.

Recently, the company has pivoted heavier to Urban Air Mobility as the foundation of its growth future, citing the reduced costs of eVTOL aircraft, but will likely face considerable competitive pressure as airlines also ramp up to enter this space. United Airlines has already placed orders for hundreds of eVTOLs and announced plans to launch service in San Francisco in 2026.

Blade had planned on creating first-mover advantage in the eVTOL industry by acquiring heliport infrastructure and market share in helicopter heavy markets, but it has made little progress since announcing these strategies in its 2020 investor presentation, which causes me to doubt the firm can execute on its plans to grow and realistically compete against large airlines in the space.

What would make me more bullish? If the firm makes significant strides in the securing of heliport or industrial charging infrastructure near major cities (much more than it already has before going public) or makes the shift to creating operational excellence in eVTOL ownership and operations. eVTOLs would be a vastly different operation for larger airlines, so if Blade showed exceptional aircraft operations skills in the helicopter industry, their argument could be more convincing. However, they do not own or operate any aircraft at present, casting doubt on their expertise in this area. Further, the majority of their revenues today may not even be helicopter operations and are likely jet transport (discussed below).

Current Value

Without significant traction, my valuation of the firm is based on liquidation value. I do not foresee positive future cash flows from any of their current business lines, which I'll address later - plus the already negative EPS of -$0.14 GAAP. Value ratios using revenues are moot if profitability isn't actually possible.

For me, it's a little late in the businesses' development to apply DCF or EBITDA multiples to future earnings, plus existing issues with strategy execution and lack of growth.

As of March 2023:

Cash & Short Term Investments: $176.9 million x 100% Recovery Rate

Accounts Receivable: $16.5 million x 75% Recovery Rate

PP&E, Long Term Investments: $27.9 million x 100% Recovery Rate (to be generous)

Current & Long-term Liabilities: -$52.2 million

Estimated Liquidation Value*: $165 million

*Assuming Prepaid Expenses/Restricted Cash, and Goodwill/Intangibles are not recoverable, and all liabilities will be due. Rounded estimates only.

Blade ended June 20th with a market cap of $261 million at $3.63 a share, so from a liquidation value perspective, the market value is at least $1.40 per share overvalued. Using tangible book value, TBVPS is $2.55, still leaving it $1.08 overvalued. And more cash losses are expected in the next quarter and foreseeable future.

It should be noted their held-to-maturity and short-term investments (some are US Treasuries) are cushioning the company's losses. Net Cash used in Operating Activities for Q1 was -$16.855 million versus $16.921 million in proceeds for this investment activity.

With no cash flow, no EBITDA and without the sky-high revenue growth prospects of its peers like Uber (UBER), Airbnb, or even Wheels Up or other airlines, value comparisons are practically impossible.

2020 Investor Presentation Progress

In the 2020 investor presentation, the Blade Airport NYC business segment was presented with the potential to capture a $1 billion Serviceable Addressable Market. The 2022 10K notes about the Blade Airport business line: "we may not be successful in pursuing this growth strategy". In the Q1 2023 Investor Presentation, the Blade Airport business line has been removed entirely and is now aggregated with the "Short Distance" passenger segment.

Northeast Corridor and West Coast

In the 2020 Prospectus, Blade highlighted future "hub and spoke" expansions to DC, Boston, Philadelphia and new commuter services between Boston and DC, but based on availability searches at the time of publishing on BLDE's website, no such routes exist - these expansions were not included in the financial projections, fortunately.

The company has not yet expanded into West Coast operations, which represented the largest market opportunity.

Blade Investment Analysis (Created by Author)

When comparing 2021 and 2022's short distance helicopter growth, the business has almost doubled, but this business segment is small compared to growth expectations, with the end of 2022 bringing in $45 million revenue.

The 2020 investor presentation claimed an up to $8 billion serviceable addressable market ('SAM') for short-distance helicopters in 2024, yet after 2 years the firm is struggling to hit anything near their projections. Q1 shows over $10 million in short-distance helicopter, $8 million for jet transport, and $26.8 million in MediMobility - of the $45.3 million in quarterly revenues, we only know that $10.4 million is helicopter transport. It's likely the MediMobility business is primarily jet transport, not helicopter, based on the distances most organs travel.

An $8 billion SAM in 2024 to an estimated $40 million or so (annualized Q1 results) in confirmed helicopter flights in 2023 is .5% market share. Either the market size was wildly overestimated, or Blade has not been able to capture significant market share.

Medical Business Segment

While helicopter revenue growth seems to have missed targets, Blade has pivoted to its MediMobility business segment and is touting this business segment as a path to profitability. Passenger flights produced $52 million and $74 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while medical flights produced $15 million and $72 million in the same periods. While the organic growth of revenue in this business segment is promising, a deeper analysis of flight margins may show a less promising future.

Flight margins declined by 1% from 2021 to 2022 from 17.1% to 16.1% due to increased use of "non-dedicated aircraft" (10-K). Since Blade does not own or operate aircraft, it relies on 3rd party operators to fulfill demand. Blade secures agreements with aircraft operators in all of its business segments to maintain its asset-light business model. 16% flight margins do not include the cost of technology, marketing, or general and administrative costs - these costs combined made up 52-67% of cost to revenue from 2021 to 2022.

These flight margins do not seem large enough to contribute significantly to positive cash flows, even in the long-term. Further, we don't know the impact credit losses of this business segment; the 10-Q mentions expected credit losses from hospitals, but that in 2023 Q1 Blade expected to collect on all account receivables.

Since Blade is competing with aircraft operators in the markets it serves as a broker of flight services, it is unlikely they will be able to significantly improve flight margins without facing major pricing pressures from competitors. Blade is attempting to improve these margins by creating agreements with aircraft operators to lower costs (see operating right-of-use assets in their balance sheets over the years). However, the flight margins needed to overcome their overhead, at least as of today, seems insurmountable within the MediMobility segment.

Use of Funds in 2020

While the 2020 presentation outlined a plan to use almost $300 million to fund growth, the management team has only deployed $83.6 million in two years (10-K), a large portion of the cash has been placed in held-to-maturity investments. While this puts the company in a comfortable cash position to cover its negative cash flows, it begs the question: is the firm being conservative with its investments or are there a lack of opportunities to fuel growth with their current business segments?

$300 million was identified to fund Blade's growth including:

$114 million for heliports in the Northeast

$43 million for San Francisco and Los Angeles infrastructure and customer acquisition

$50 million for route expansion

$75 million in opportunistic acquisitions

$30 million for general corporate purposes

2021 Acquisitions:

$23.1 Million for Trinity (Now Blade MediMobility)

$12.4 Million for Helijet (Canadian Scheduled Helicopter Routes)

2022 Acquisitions:

Blade Europe: Shares of Héli Tickets France and Helicopter Monaco of €47.8 million ($48.1 million) (10-K)

Beyond a recent announcement to open a heliport in New Jersey, there seems to have been little progress made in heliport and infrastructure investments in the Northeast US since 2020, which could stem partially from community and legislative pressures to reduce helicopter noise throughout the region.

Issues with Execution

The path to profitability seems many years away based on the current business model, and with the continued delay of eVTOLs to the market, Blade may need to endure many years of losses. The firm had over $37 million in operating cash losses in the year of 2022, $17 million in Q1 2023, and $177 million cash and short-term investments in the latest 10-Q.

While this gives Blade the ability to sustain a couple years of continued losses, the firm doesn't seem able to scale at the pace previously presented. The 2024E revenue goal of $402 million with $81 million in EBITDA from the 2020 presentation and SEC filings has already been almost halved by most analysts.

2020 Investor Presentation - BLDE (SEC Filing)

The top executives for BLDE earned a 114% bonus (of 120% potential) for the year of 2022 despite negative earnings - the CEO earned over $1 million in cash plus stock options, according to the latest proxy statement. The bonus plan is based on gross revenues, not profitability, of course. Guidance provided in the 2020 filings called for a $20 million EBITDA loss in 2022, with Blade ending the year with more than a $44 million EBITDA loss, but they did exceed revenue targets in 2022.

Projections from the 2020 Prospectus:

Projected Earnings - Blade (SEC )

The frequency of insider sales is also concerning, with executives selling shares multiple times in the first few months of 2023.

Takeaways

What is more concerning to me than negative profitability is that the firm simply hasn't executed on its business plans in any meaningful way. Since pitching its 2020 investor presentation, there have been no major infrastructure developments, nominal growth in helicopter services, and little expansion through acquisitions beyond MediMobility, which doesn't appear to be a cash generating business segment.

Why should investors think its plans to kick off the eVTOL boom will be any different? For investors willing to go very long Blade to revolutionize the skies, I would look for more meaningful execution on infrastructure, expertise in operating aircraft, or the ability to scale. I simply haven't seen enough growth in the last two years to believe Blade will be selling billions in helicopter flights over the next few years, and this is the foundation of their business model.

My expectation is to see revenue growth in the next quarter as seasonal demand and MediMobility flights increase, but a widening gap in negative profitability which is why I expect the stock to decline after August earnings calls. I feel this trend will continue until cash declines to critical levels - if insiders are already offloading shares at the current valuation, it's a sign for me that they think now is a great time to sell as well.