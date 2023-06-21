Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CTA: Diversified Strategy To Hedge For A Recession

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers

Summary

  • The CTA Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF offers a unique approach to portfolio diversification and long-term capital appreciation through systematic futures investments.
  • Its unique systematic models, focusing on price trends, mean reversion, carry, and risk-off strategies, enable it to generate consistent positive returns.
  • CTA has demonstrated promising performance, outperforming its peers and delivering positive returns even during challenging market conditions, positioning it as a valuable diversifier, particularly in anticipation of a potential recession.

Empty futuristic corridor

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In an era of low interest rates and overvalued stocks, the CTA Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) presents a compelling investment opportunity. This ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation through systematic futures investments

Line chart showing the historical performance of the CTA Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

TradingView, Orchid

Relative price performance between CTA and the S&P 500 between March 7 and December 31, 2022

TradingView, Orchid

Line chart showing the year-on-year historical change in M2

Federal Reserve Economic Data

Line chart showing the historical movement in The United States 10 Years / United States 2 Years Government Bond spread

Federal Reserve Economic Data

History and Forecast of global liquidity (Fed, BoJ, ECB) under different scenarios

BNP Paribas

Monthly indicators used to determine whether the US economy is in recession according to NBER

Justin Wolfers

Table highlighting Fund's portfolio composition, weight, and impact on volatility

Simplify

This article was written by

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

