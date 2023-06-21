allanswart

Copper prices are taking a breather having enjoyed a spectacular run since we initiated our bullish view on copper with a "Buy" rating on the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) on 24 October 2022. At the time of writing, our call on COPX is still sitting on a whopping gain of 36.6%, outperforming copper futures prices which have gained around 13.7% over the same period.

TradingView.com

For now, we maintain our preference to express our bullish view on copper through COPX with the expectation that healthy M&A activity should continue to bid up prices of copper producers, which are still trading at modest valuations.

Fundamentals For Copper Remain Overwhelmingly Bullish

Despite repeated warnings by mining industry analysts that the world is precariously vulnerable to a shortage of copper, a lack of investments to open up new copper mines as well as deteriorating ore grades from existing mines means a demand-supply gap could push copper prices to new highs.

According to research published by Goldman Sachs, the green energy transition is estimated to account for around 17% of copper consumption by 2030 (from just 4% in 2020). This would mean that the world would need an additional 54% of copper by 2030. However, various research from Citigroup as well as Bank of America have warned that the production of copper based on existing mines in operation as well as new mines that are in the pipeline will fall short by a wide margin.

Surprisingly, mining companies are not investing in new mines due to short-sighted plans to conserve cash and reduce borrowing, especially at a time when interest rates are high. Instead, giant mining companies have been shopping for potential acquisitions as some sort of a shortcut to adding copper exposure quickly.

Despite the spectacular run-up in COPX since 2022, we note that valuations on copper miners remain modest. According to data provided by fund issuer Global X, COPX is still trading at around 13.1x P/E and 1.3x P/B as of last week, 16 June 2023.

Based on our bullish copper outlook over the medium-to-long term and no signs that supply will catch up to projected demand over the next decade, we think copper miners deserve a re-rating and should trade at a more reasonable 16x-18x P/E, which translates to around 23%-37% upside from current prices.

Robust long-term fundamentals and modest valuations explain why mining giants including Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), BHP Group (BHP), and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are bidding aggressively in a rush to acquire copper miners. With mining giants desperately pursuing copper miners such as Teck Resources (TECK) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), we expect the aggressive bidding to intensify in the coming months, potentially resulting in a re-rating across copper miners.

Technicals Show Further 8-11% Upside For 2023

Based on technicals alone, we see the potential for a further 8%-11% upside from current levels for copper prices over the remainder of 2023. This is based on a Fibonacci retracement stretching from the 2020 lows to the March 2022 peak as highlighted in the chart below.

TradingView.com

The most recent pullback, which saw COMEX copper futures failing to break below the US$3.5000/lb level, completes the formation of a higher low and indicates the continuation of the broader uptrend. Prices have since been holding strong above the key US$3.8675/lb level, even despite news of cooling economic activity in China. Should prices successfully hold this level, we should see a push towards US$4.3130/lb, before copper makes an attempt to surpass its US$5.000/lb peak.

Fund Positioning Adds To Short Squeeze View

Given that China is the largest consumer of copper and that the country has been struggling to reignite economic growth, it is not surprising that hedge funds are taking profit on one of the most profitable commodity trades of 2022. As the accompanying chart shows, sentiment on copper has reversed so dramatically in recent months that investment funds are now bearish copper on a net basis for the first time in three years according to data from the London Metal Exchange.

LME, Bloomberg

Similarly, data published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show that speculative positioning on copper has gone deeply net short in the U.S. market.

Investing.com, CFTC

Although we avoid reading too much into the fickle nature of fund positioning, it is nonetheless good to know that the copper trade hasn't become too overcrowded having performed so well since we initiated our bullish view on COPX in October 2022. In fact, we view the recent build-up in short positions as a crucial element in driving a forceful rebound in copper prices as our medium-term view of a copper short squeeze continues to play out in the coming quarters.

Sure, demand for copper is likely to remain uncertain in the near term as developments in China will dictate the direction for prices in 2023. However, for investors who are taking a longer-term view on copper, we think the pieces remain in place for a copper shortage in the coming years and current sentiment provides an attractive entry point to build exposure to the commodity through COPX.

In Conclusion

With the technical picture lining up with our fundamentally bullish view on copper, and investment fund positioning on copper signalling potential for a major shift in sentiment, we now see an attractive window of opportunity to take a more aggressive view on copper miners.

Accordingly, we upgrade our rating on COPX from "Buy" to "Strong Buy".