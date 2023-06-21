Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
F45 Training Holdings: Bankruptcy Might Be In The Cards - Sell

Jun. 21, 2023 3:55 AM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.8K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings have hit new all-time lows in recent weeks.
  • After a consortium led by key stakeholder Kennedy Lewis Management LP provided new secured debt financing in February, a previously proposed acquisition seems to be off the table.
  • After last week's surprise resignation of the company's interim CFO, the company is not likely to become current in its regulatory filings anytime soon.
  • With the business apparently still bleeding cash and the company at the mercy of secured lenders, it is hard to get excited about F45 Training Holdings' prospects.
  • At least, in my opinion, chapter 11 remains the most likely scenario at this point. Given the company's substantial indebtedness, a recovery for existing shareholders in bankruptcy doesn't seem likely. With an outright acquisition at a material premium to prevailing share prices increasingly unlikely, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Mark Wahlberg Hosts The Opening Of F45 Training Miramar MCAs

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Note:

I have covered F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

While shares of Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.8K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

