Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My $10,000 'Importance' Portfolio: The Start Of A New Series

Jun. 21, 2023 4:05 AM ETBABA, BABAF, CVS, DE, JD, JDCMF, PDD, PLTR, QFIN, SFM, SQ, TSLA, UNM, UNMA
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
162 Followers

Summary

  • I introduce a new series following my long-term investment portfolio, which currently consists of nine positions (95.4% stock exposure & 4.6% cash).
  • My investment philosophy is centered around buying companies that are important and will continue to be or become even more important going forward.
  • Financials are or will be a reflection of the relative importance of a company. A strong growth potential, high returns on capital, and a focus on product development are indicators.
  • My $10,000 portfolio includes companies such as Palantir, Tesla, John Deere, and Block Inc., with a strategy of continually trying to lower my cost-basis per share with small continuous purchases.

Financial growth, Interest rate increase, Interest rate financial

Ton Photograph/iStock via Getty Images

The Start of A New Series

I have recently surpassed the 150-follower mark. I am incredibly thankful to be able to analyze companies and write about them here on Seeking Alpha. The best thing about this

Portfolio

The Author

Dividend yields

The Author

Tesla full self driving (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FSD' title='First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund'>FSD</a>)

Tesla Q1 2023

farm productivity in the U.S

USDA.gov

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
162 Followers
I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, PLTR, QFIN, DE, CVS, PDD, SFM, TSLA, UNM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.