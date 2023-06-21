Phiwath Jittamas

Summary

Continuing my series of research analyses on the financial sector, insurance subsector, today's equities research analysis covers The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Progressive is being rated Hold /Neutral at this time.

Its positives are having a healthy capital & liquidity position, revenue diversification, and benefiting from the macro environment of higher interest rates. Its negatives are it being very overvalued, and not having a competitive dividend yield in comparison to its insurance peers.

Company Brief

According to its Wikipedia page, the company is based in Ohio and is the largest commercial auto insurer in the US.

It also is known for personal auto insurance and property insurance, among others. In fact, I recall years ago having one of their auto policies at one point, and the ease of getting a policy in just a few clicks.

Like insurance peer Aflac (AFL) who I recently covered, Progressive's business model relies on taking in a lot more in policy premiums than it has to pay out in claims, and "investing" the extra cash it sits on into a portfolio of income-generating assets.

Rating Methodology

Albert Anthony & Co is an equities research & analysis firm I run remotely, and the approach to research analysis we use on Seeking Alpha is to find stocks trading cheaply but otherwise have strong financial fundamentals, and we primarily cover the financial & technology sectors.

I ask the following 6 questions, and each yes answer is worth 20 points. A total score below 60 is a sell, a 60 is a hold, and above 60 is a buy.

Is the stock suitable for dividend-income investors?

Is there a value buying opportunity based on the price chart & valuations?

Is revenue diversified across more than one source or business segment?

Is the company in a healthy position in terms of capital & liquidity?

Does the current macro environment with interest rates help this business?

Dividends Not Competitive vs Peers

Let's start with dividends. From dividend info on Seeking Alpha, as of June 20th their dividend yield is 0.31%, with a rate of $0.10 per share and upcoming ex-date on July 6th.

How does its yield compare with peers?

Insurer Allstate (ALL) has a dividend yield of 3.20%, and Travelers (TRV) has a yield of 2.26%.

So among two of its listed peers, Progressive has a dividend yield that is quite paltry in my opinion at below 1%.

Further, Progressive's dividend growth, as shown in the chart below, was actually negative, going down from its high in 2021:

Progressive - Dividend growth 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

So the answer whether this particular stock is suitable for dividend-income investors is No, not at this particular time, when you can get a much better rate than its two peers, and it has not shown steady 5 year dividend growth but quite the opposite.

Price Dip but Remains Overvalued

Let's take a look at the price chart of this stock at market open on Tuesday June 20th, when it opened around $128.96:

Progressive - Price Chart on June 20 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform by Charles Schwab)

In this chart, I am tracking the 50 day simple moving average (blue solid line) vs the 200 day simple moving average (solid red line), to spot lagging indicators of a bullish price trend (golden cross) or bearish price trend (death cross).

Currently, the stock price seems to be coming off an extended bullish price trend after the golden cross formed around January 2022 (blue circle) and the price remained well above its 200 day SMA until recently.

Is this a great dip buying opportunity?

Not so fast just yet..

When also looking at valuation metrics such as forward P/E Ratio and forward P/B Ratio, taken from Seeking Alpha valuation data, it appears their current P/E is 22.98, a whole 142% higher than the median for its sector, as well as way above the S&P 500 average of 14.93 for May2023.

In terms of the Price to Book, it is currently at 4.23. The benchmark I use is a P/B of 1.0, with anything over that heading into overvalued territory, below it being undervalued. In this case, the P/B shows overvaluation, and 331% higher than the median for its sector. That is quite a difference.

So the answer to whether this stock currently presents a value buying opportunity is a No.

Even though the price chart appears to be forming a potential death cross soon, and the price has dipped below its 200 day SMA, the high valuation figures don't convince me it is a buy just yet, and it is not clear at this point if the next death cross will certainly form or not, but is worth keeping an eye on.

Adequate Revenue Diversification

Next, let's see how diversified this firm's revenue is, as this is an important aspect of rating a firm to see whether it is too dependent on one product, service, or geography... which poses extra risk as an investor.

The following is a breakdown of their top line figures from the income statement:

Progressive - Revenue by source (Seeking Alpha)

The figures show the main driver of revenue are policy premiums (94% of quarterly revenue), followed by income from its assets portfolio in the form of interest & dividends (2.8% of revenue), and capital gains (0.50% of revenue). It also has a category called Other Revenue.

Within the policy premiums revenue segment, there is further diversification as there is more than one type of insurance policy this company sells, not just one.

We can see that from their most recent quarterly results, the firm has experienced YoY positive change in all three commercial lines it sells: personal, commercial, and property.

Progressive - YoY growth - personal lines (Progressive)

Progressive - commercial lines (Progressive)

Progressive - YoY growth - property lines (Progressive)

Notable items from the above figures are a 17% YoY change in net premiums written in their property lines segment, and 25% YoY change in net premiums in the personal lines segment.

Another noteworthy thing to mention is regarding this firm's business model, in that it can offer "policy bundling" whereas customers can get both auto and home insurance from Progressive, rather than have to go elsewhere.

In today's era of mobile apps, it is just a matter of opening your insurance company app and your various policies are in one place, but more importantly for the company itself it helps sell more policies, which means more revenue from premiums across multiple insurance lines.

In terms of geographic diversification, this company is no small-town insurance agency. In fact, according to its website, it has over 20MM policies in force and in 2017 became 3rd largest auto insurer in the US.

To answer whether the company has diversified revenue streams along with geographic diversification, it is Yes.

Strong Capital and Liquidity

Capital and liquidity have special importance to the financial sector, particularly banks and insurance companies. To banks, to be able to cover depositor withdrawals should they occur en masse.. and to insurance companies, should they get stuck with a massive amount of claims to pay out suddenly.

In her Q1 earnings commentary, here is what Progressive's CEO Tricia Griffith had to say in her commentary, which highlighted a positive outlook regarding the decrease in the company's debt-to-capital ratio:

We believe it is appropriate to have a conservative approach to capital management, especially during volatile times. While the investing and operating environments remain challenging, we have seen our debt-to-total capital ratio move down from 28.7% at the end of 2022 to 27.5% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

In addition, in terms of liquidity, the company struck a positive tone in this regard during its management commentary of Q1 results, in the category of liquidity & capital resources:

Operations generated positive cash flows of $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. We believe cash flows will remain positive in the reasonably foreseeable future and do not expect we will have a need to raise capital to support our operations in that timeframe..

So the answer to whether it is in a healthy capital & liquidity position, I think is Yes.

A Favorable Macro Environment for Interest Rates

We have already seen the Fed keep rates at bay during its last meeting, and the current sentiment by CME FedWatch of rate traders indicates a high likelihood of another rate hike at the July meeting.

Let's take a quick look at how interest income has been going for Progressive:

According to their Q1 earnings commentary, "cash from interest and dividend payments and our short-term portfolio provide additional sources of recurring liquidity."

One look at their asset portfolio shows a large exposure to fixed-income assets like government & corporate bonds, which provide interest income.

Additionally, banking and insurance usually are on the positive receiving end of higher rates since a major part of their income comes from interest, while for other sectors that do not make money off of interest it actually means higher costs of borrowing.

This key takeaway is also supported by the following from a December 2022 article in Forbes:

Sectors that are also very vulnerable to the rising rates are broadcasting and media, technology, and telecommunications. Those sectors are very leveraged, and those levels of indebtedness, in combination with the rising interest rate environment, will continue to increase their cost of borrowing.

Consider also that Progressive's best year for interest & dividend income was the year ending December 2022, compared to prior years of low interest rates, as shown in the table below:

Progressive - interest and dividend income since 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, yes, the current macro environment for rates is in this company's favor, when it comes to interest income, particularly short term assets that can benefit from rising rates. Again, I am not talking about the market value of those assets but rather than interest income they generate.

Risks to my Outlook

My neutral rating on this stock could be seen as overly positive by those investors concerned about the company's risk exposure in its asset portfolio, a discussion topic coming up often when covering insurance companies, particularly concern over exposure to a portfolio containing commercial real estate and office properties.

My rating could be considered overly negative by those who consider the current price a dip buying opportunity to own an otherwise fundamentally strong company, and consider it a Buy at this time rather than a Hold.

Let's touch on those two topics.

The stated investment portfolio of this company does not mention any commercial real estate holdings, but purely fixed-income securities and equities. Nearly half of the portfolio contains AAA rated government obligations:

Progressive - investment portfolio (Progressive)

However, I would acknowledge that holding these types of assets could also mean the risk of unrealized losses as well for this portfolio, since market values of older bonds can decline in an environment of rising interest rates. Consider the following table showing all the stated unrealized losses on the company's asset portfolio, the primary driver of which being its largest portfolio component.. US government obligations:

Progressive - unrealized portfolio losses (Progressive)

So, I think it will be pertinent to see what managements says in the upcoming Q2 results as well.

In terms of a dip buying opportunity right now, I want to highlight what Seeking Alpha analyst Creative Capital Ideas had to say back in his April analysis of this company:

I cannot justify buying the stock at its current valuation premium relative to history and peers. If PGR reports another weak 2Q23 (for whatever reason), we could see the stock re-rate significantly lower, as investors are likely to revert to a risk-averse position and take a wait-and-see approach.

Again, I agree in waiting on the Q2 results when it comes to this company, as the outcome may or may not lead to an even better price dip afterwards that investors can take advantage of, after this extended bullish period for the stock price.

Conclusion

I reiterate my neutral / hold rating on this stock as Progressive scored 60 points in my cumulative rating.

Its strengths are in its revenue & geographic diversification being an industry leader and growth in net premiums written YoY, a macro environment favoring short term assets generating interest income, and healthy capital & liquidity levels for an insurance company of its scale.

This is offset by being quite overvalued, and not quite yet a value buying opportunity despite its recent price dip, as well as not being competitive on dividend yield among its peers.

The reality of insurance companies, in my opinion, are that they are a necessary part of the financial sector and overall economy because they help individuals and companies essentially "pass on" risk to a third party, because otherwise the cost of a catastrophic accident or event could be financially crippling to some if they were to bear the full cost alone. This is how this entire industry was built, on the concept of risk management & passing risk.

For this reason, it is a sector worth keeping an eye on going forward, both for analysts and investors, so Progressive remains on my 2023 watchlist for now.