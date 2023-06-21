Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Progressive Corp: Leading Auto Insurer Crashes On Low Dividends And Overvaluation

Jun. 21, 2023 4:10 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)
Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
121 Followers

Summary

  • The Progressive Corporation is rated as a Hold/Neutral.
  • PGR's negatives include being overvalued on P/E and P/B ratios and having a dividend yield below 1%, uncompetitive compared to its insurance peers.
  • Its strengths are capital & liquidity health, revenue & geographic diversification, and an asset portfolio benefiting from interest income.
Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow and blue

Phiwath Jittamas

Summary

Continuing my series of research analyses on the financial sector, insurance subsector, today's equities research analysis covers The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Progressive is being rated Hold /Neutral at this time.

Its positives are having a healthy capital & liquidity position, revenue diversification, and

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
121 Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American business author, markets columnist & technical analyst writing as a contributor for Seeking Alpha, through his equities research firm Albert Anthony & Company. He covers the technology and financial sectors specifically. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home the tech hub of Austin Texas for many years. He is also a home-based part time trader with his own capital, and worked in the IT department of US financial firm Charles Schwab. Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, and does not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, and does not sell financial products or services. All analyst opinions are his own and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data. The author's analyses on this portal are limited to stocks and he does not cover or invest in crypto currencies, derivatives, bonds, or commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.