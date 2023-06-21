Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deere: All Eyes On Inventory

Jun. 21, 2023 4:14 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)
Summary

  • Deere & Company posted strong fiscal Q2 results with sales up 30% to $17.4 billion, but inventory concerns have impacted the stock price.
  • There was some concern about a buildup in large Ag inventory in the field.
  • Despite the inventory concerns, demand remains strong and DE trades below its historical multiple, suggesting potential upside if it can report solid fiscal Q3 results.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Back in March, I wrote that Deere (NYSE:DE) should benefit from solid agricultural fundamentals, technological innovations, and an aging equipment fleet, However, I noted its Turf & Utility business was more economically sensitive and that this segment’s channel inventory was not

DE 2023 Forecast

Earnings Release

DE Valuation Vs Peers

DE Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

DE Historical Valuation

DE Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.51K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

