Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Liberty Braves: A Catalyst-Driven Home Run

Undercover Alpha profile picture
Undercover Alpha
1 Follower

Summary

  • The Atlanta Braves represent a unique and scarce asset with significant brand value, offering potential for market-beating returns upon a sale of the team.
  • Recent sales of sports teams suggest the Braves could be worth between 6-9x revenue, offering upside potential for investors.
  • Risks include chronic stagnation of the share price in the absence of a sale and potential negative impacts from exogenous events, such as COVID-19.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Undercover Alpha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Atlanta Braves Legend John Smoltz Surprises Fans In Piedmont Park As Part Of Delta Air Lines" Season-Long Delta Dugout Initiative

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment

Recent Sports Team Sales

CBS, WSJ, samparker.jpg

Charlotte Hornets Value

Sportico.com

Braves Player Contracts

Spotrac.com

Where Baseball Fans Live

Business Insider

Asset Correlations

portfoliovisualizer.com/assetcorrelations

This article was written by

Undercover Alpha profile picture
Undercover Alpha
1 Follower
I am a Doctoral Student whose secret hobby is investing and learning about companies. My finance knowledge is self-taught. I am striving to learn from the greats to create my own unique investing style. Idols: Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BATRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.