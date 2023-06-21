Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Protect Against Surprises During The Bear To Bull Market Transition With This Strategy

Jun. 21, 2023 4:24 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Options Central
Summary

  • The bull market appears to be back with low volatility, the Fed pausing rate hikes, and AI outperforming the market.
  • However, concerns remain, such as potential supply chain disruptions, inflation, and depleted pandemic savings.
  • A long-dated strangle on SPY can be a good hedge against a volatility spike, while also keeping with the bull market trend.

Bull and bear shape writing by lines and dots.

sutthirat sutthisumdang

The bull market is back! Rejoicing in the streets! The bears have been sent to hibernate, and it’s time to chase new all-time highs! But is it as simple as an S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) price close

VIX daily chart

VIX Daily Chart (Tradingview)

US 10 year yields and equity valuations

Blackrock (from Bloomberg)

Michael Burry prediction

Twitter

options strangle definition

Investopedia

Spy daily chart

Tradingview

Strangle option strategy on SPY

Optionstrat

SPY strangle option strategy

OptionStrat

Options Central
Former engineer/project manager, who now works in data analysis. I carry my experience in industrial data and costing analysis to the options market to find favorable risk to reward or high probability trades. ~10 years trading with the last 2 years almost exclusively options.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

