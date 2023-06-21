Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hewlett Packard Enterprise: A Possible Bargain In The Tech Sector

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
5 Followers

Summary

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise appears to be undervalued according to price multiples, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • The company's focus on hybrid IT solutions, Intelligent Edge, and high-performance computing differentiates it from competitors and positions it among the leaders in the sector.
  • The company's last quarter’s results proved that its business is still healthy and aggressive, posing to be a great option in the medium and long run.
  • Investors should be aware of the risks associated with the technology sector, including competition, technology disruptions, execution risks, and security and data privacy concerns.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HPE' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HPE' title='Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company'>HPE</a>) corporate headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), which holds a prominent position among the top contributors to computing innovation, seems to be underpriced at the moment, and it might be a good opportunity to acquire its shares.

Despite being in a

This article was written by

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
5 Followers
English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.