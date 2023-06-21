Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity Software: Apple's Approval Boosts Growth Tailwind (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 21, 2023 10:00 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)AAPL1 Comment
Summary

  • U has recently rallied by +37.29% after AAPL announced its partnership with the software company for the spatial computing headset, Vision Pro.
  • The partnership may trigger a long-term tailwind in adoption, with AR/VR headsets potentially reaching widespread use in various industries.
  • We may see U onboard more developers from H2'23, with AAPL about to offer the Vision Pro developer kit while hosting developer labs in six major cities from July onwards.
  • The stock remains a Buy here for so long that the portfolio is sized appropriately given the immense rally thus far.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

The Unity Investment Thesis Looks Highly Promising, Thanks To Apple's Vision Pro

We previously covered Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in September 2022, discussing its previous ironSource acquisition. We were of the opinion that the deal might aid

U 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

U 3Y EV/Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

Comments (1)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (2.52K)
Interesting, thanks for your article, on my watchlist
