TUG: Not Delivering On Its Promise

Jun. 21, 2023 5:01 AM ETSTF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The TUG ETF uses proprietary models and signals to time the markets. Its goal is to stay fully invested during bullish environments and reduce exposure during bearish market conditions.
  • So far in its limited history, the TUG ETF has underperformed in both bullish and bearish phases.
  • I recommend investors avoid this ETF until there is more evidence of it delivering on its promise.

Girl laughing while sitting on cloud

Klaus Vedfelt

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) attempts to use proprietary quantitative models and signals to 'time the markets', staying fully invested during bull markets and reducing exposure during bear markets.

So far in the fund's 1-year history, it has

TUG ETF claims its signals avoided 75% of the most volatile days in the past 15 years

Figure 1 - TUG ETF claims its signals avoided 75% of the most volatile days in the past 15 years (TUG whitepaper)

Avoiding most volatile days delivers similar returns with less volatility

Figure 2 - Avoiding most volatile days delivers similar returns with less volatility (TUG whitepaper)

TUG ETF top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - TUG ETF top 10 holdings (stfm.com)

TUG was fully invested as of March 31, 2023

Figure 4 - TUG was fully invested as of March 31, 2023 (TUG factsheet)

TUG distribution yield

Figure 5 - TUG distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

TUG historical returns

Figure 6 - TUG historical returns (morningstar.com)

QQQ historical returns

Figure 7 - QQQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

QQQ bull vs. bear trend

Figure 1 - QQQ bull vs bear trend (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

TUG underperformed in bear

Figure 9 - TUG underperformed in bear (Seeking Alpha)

TUG underperforming in bull

Figure 10 - TUG underperforming in bull (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

