Romain Maurice

One of the hallmark characteristics of 2021 was what I'd call the crazy valuation. Many companies across various sectors ballooned to historical share prices accompanied by likewise inflated valuations. However, in hindsight, the rapid recovery from COVID, the trillions of dollars pumped into the economy, and the persistent zero-interest rate environment provided a backdrop for those stocks that didn't necessarily validate the valuations but at least explained them. But now, it is 2023: the Fed has hiked rates to over 5%, capital costs have increased, and valuations (for the most part) have returned to more reasonable levels as investors accept that the zero-rate era has ended. Yet, certain companies are still trading at tremendous multiples and record highs, underpinned by somewhat optimistic and idealistic assumptions about the future. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) epitomizes this phenomenon.

In August 2022, Celsius traded around $110, which seemed ambitious given the growth expectations baked into the price in juxtaposition to the Fed continuing to hike rates and recession becoming increasingly likely. Now, Celsius trades at an all-time high, near $145 per share. Note, I think that Celsius has a great product with lots of potentials given its distribution deal with PepsiCo (PEP) and the overall marketing of Celsius as a health and wellness drink rather than the traditional high-sugar energy drink. However, I also believe that good companies with good products can make suboptimal investments at certain times which is where I view Celsius at its current price and valuation.

Relative Valuation Doesn't Justify Price

Despite mixed macroeconomic indicators and higher financing costs resulting from interest rate increases, Celsius has seen a meteoric rise this year, up 44% YTD and 160% last year. The latest big run-up began in early May with the company announcing record quarterly revenue and subsequent upgrades from institutions like BofA. Additionally, the AI boom supporting the market over the past few months likely provided an additional tailwind for Celsius as it reached record highs.

Data by YCharts

While the stock has had (and might still have) momentum to push higher, the underlying valuations have also risen rapidly to levels that are harder to rationalize. Currently, Celsius trades 105.6x forward earnings and 10x forward sales. Now, there is no question that Celsius has demonstrated strong top and bottom line growth over recent years: revenue has grown at a 78% CAGR since 2017, cash from operations topped $100MM in FY 2022, and earnings for Q1 2023 were the strongest in company history.

However, despite all these improvements on the bottom line and the rapid growth on the top line, even these impressive numbers don't seem to justify the multiples Celsius is trading. This does not mean Celsius should not command a premium; it should, given its growth prospects and strengthening distribution network. The skepticism arises when one observes the magnitude of the premium. One company investors commonly compare Celsius to is Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST). Like Celsius, Monster traded at elevated multiples while experiencing rapid revenue growth and increasing profitability in the late 2000s.

Data: S&P CapIQ Pro

However, in comparing magnitudes, Celsius' valuation, compared to Monster's, is more far-fetched. From 2002 to 2007, Monster grew its sales at a 57% CAGR (and unlike Celsius, had positive EBITDA and free cash flow in 2007). In 2007, Monster traded at a high of 35.5x forward earnings and 7.4x sales; at the time, Monster also had a similar cap structure to Celsius with almost entirely equity funding. And as previously stated, Monster was also free cash flow positive and profitable in 2007 whereas Celsius was not last year; in fact, Monster generated more levered FCF in 2007 than Celsius generated in cash from operations in 2022. Celsius would trade at around $107 per share if it had a similar forward sales multiple to Monster's in 2007.

Data: S&P CapIQ Pro

If we look at these two through a DCF framework, Celsius' share price begins to look even more suspicious. Assume that, starting this year, Celsius generates levered FCF with the same margin Monster did back in 2007, roughly 13%. Additionally, I use revenue growth rates for 2023, 2024, and 2025 to match consensus revenue estimates and then allow revenue to grow at the 2025 revenue growth rate for two additional years before slowing to 13.8% through 2033 (which was Monster's 2007-2022 revenue CAGR). I use 8% as a long-term growth rate (which is 100 bps higher than Monster's levered FCF growth rate). Finally, I use a standard CAPM assumption for the cost of equity (ERP = 5.5%, risk-free rate = 3.8%, beta = 1.79). Using these assumptions and values, I arrive at a price per share of $92.59, well below the current market price.

S&P CapIQ Pro, Investing.com, SeekingAlpha

However, even these assumptions seem somewhat generous and assume that Celsius will follow in Monster's success. Remember, Monster generated the greatest cumulative return of any S&P 500 stock over the last 25 years. Furthermore, Monster's strong revenue growth over the last decade occurred during the zero-interest rate environment of the early to mid-2010s. And finally, the assumption that Celsius will match Monster doesn't reflect Wall Street sentiments since consensus FCF predictions for this year imply an 8% margin below my assumption of 13%. Note the model has a high sensitivity to changes in the discount rate, particularly regarding the risk-free rate (US 10 Yr). If the 10 Yr yield fell to 3%, the valuation would increase to $110 per share.

At $140 per share and assuming revenue predictions for 2023-2025 match consensus estimates, this price implies 26.4% annual revenue growth from 2026 through 2033. While not impossible, growth of this magnitude for seven years and the >30% top-line growth assumed for the next three years is improbable. According to McKinsey, only 12.5% (1 in 8) of companies grew sales by 10% annually from 2009 through 2019. Extrapolate this data when considering Celsius' >20% growth requirement through the decade's end, and the probability looks much slimmer.

McKinsey & Company, 2022

Thus, to recap, when comparing Celsius' current multiples to Monster's when it was experiencing similar growth, Celsius trades far more expensive and with less to show in terms of profitability and cash flow. Celsius' price also assumes revenue growth and sudden cash generation that exceeds analysts' expectations and carries a low probability.

Data by YCharts

Increased Competition Will Make Growth More Difficult

Celsius' distribution agreement with Pepsi last year gives the company a competitive advantage; however, the energy drink space in which Celsius has made significant strides will become more crowded. For instance, numerous other low or zero-sugar, "healthier" energy drinks like Alani Nu, ZOA Energy, Prime Energy, and Gatorade Fast Twitch have come onto the market. So, as these other brands grow and new brands enter the marketplace, Celsius will have to fight harder to gain market share and might experience top-line growth below current expectations, despite its massive gains in market share over the past few years. In many ways, Celsius and similar products that emphasize health and wellness have disrupted the energy drink market, similar to hard seltzers in the beer market since the late 2010s. Celsius has stolen market share from traditionally high-sugar Monster and Red Bull like how White Claw and Truly stole market share from traditional beers. However, Truly's parent company Boston Beer showed in 2021 that it overestimated the expected hard seltzer growth, and, as a result, Boston Beer experienced rapid share price declines. In part, Truly suffered from growing competition in the hard seltzer space as the number of products exploded following the initial success of White Claw and Truly. While no analogy is perfect, a similar fate could fall upon Celsius as more products enter and diminish potential gains in market share.

"Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

I believe Celsius is overvalued, and the expectations about the company's future are overly optimistic. That being said, I will not discredit the momentum behind the stock or the possibility of a short squeeze given the >20% short interest. I would not be jumping into short positions or puts on the basis that Celsius will implode over the coming weeks or months; however, I certainly would not be buying into the stock right now and would seriously consider taking profits and waiting to see what results Celsius materializes over the coming quarters.

Celsius has tailwinds that could help sustain or increase the current share price over the near term. For one, the company hasn't expanded to international markets, marking a significant point of potential growth (however, most of Europe and Asia still drink coffee or tea over energy drinks as the preferred caffeinated beverage). In the United States, the fascination with Celsius' health and weight benefits also helps the company establish its product as an energy drink and a wellness product that can reach a broader audience.

Celsius manufactures a good product that has skyrocketed in popularity and demonstrated some of the most robust growth over the 12 months. The company undoubtedly will continue to grow the top line and hopefully materialize consistent cash generation and profitability over the coming quarters and years. However, the level of revenue and earnings growth implied by the trading multiples seems improbable given the new macroeconomic scene and growing competition in the industry. Thus, I view Celsius as a sell due to the overvaluation and ambiguity of the stock's momentum. The main driver of a change in opinion would be an expansion to and success in international markets and evidence of consistent profitability over the coming quarters and years as marketing and ad costs increase to maintain a competitive edge over competitors.