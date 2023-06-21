Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celsius Holdings: Multiples Imply Improbable Growth

Jun. 21, 2023 5:02 AM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
Ashton Casey
Summary

  • Celsius Holdings is trading at high valuations, with its stock price reaching an all-time high of $145 per share, despite increased competition and a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The company's current valuation is difficult to justify when compared to Monster Beverage Corp., a similar company that experienced rapid growth in the past but traded at lower multiples.
  • Although CELH has a strong product and distribution deal with PepsiCo, it faces growing competition in the energy drink market, which could impact its future growth and market share.
  • While Celsius demands a premium multiple, the magnitude of the trading multiples has diverged too far from realistic expectations.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Romain Maurice

One of the hallmark characteristics of 2021 was what I'd call the crazy valuation. Many companies across various sectors ballooned to historical share prices accompanied by likewise inflated valuations. However, in hindsight, the rapid recovery from COVID, the trillions of dollars pumped into

Chart
Data by YCharts

CELH v MNST revenue growth

Data: S&P CapIQ Pro

CELH v MNST ebitda margin analysis comparison

Data: S&P CapIQ Pro

DCF for Celsius based on historical performance of Monster

S&P CapIQ Pro, Investing.com, SeekingAlpha

Low probability of growth of companies for over 10 years

McKinsey & Company, 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Ashton Casey
I am a junior at the University of Southern California, studying Mathematics/Economics with a minor in Mathematical Finance. I have previously interned in credit research and fixed-income investments. My interest in investing began in 2021, and I primarily focus on analzying potentially undervalued companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

