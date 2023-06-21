Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: Driving Profitability On Secular Shift To Innovative Nodes

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor delivered resilient profitability in the first quarter while revising downward expectations for FY2023.
  • The company is not cutting back on CAPEX guidance and is strengthening its technological leadership with the ramp-ups of the N3 output.
  • The secular transition to the lower technology nodes is shaping a favorable mix in TSMC’s top-line, which sets the company to benefit significantly following the market and demand profile normalization.
  • TSMC still has a decent upside gap for the multiple expansion, even after a 20% discount for Taiwan risk.

Крупным планом торговой марки TSMC в научном парке Тайнань, Тайвань

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The first-quarter financial report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) left mixed feelings due to profitability gain and management's downward revenue growth revision for 2023. At the same time, the company's technological leadership remains

Q1 financials

Q1 financials (company presentation)

Revenue breakdown

Revenue breakdown (company reports)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
321 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

