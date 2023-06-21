Taiwan Semiconductor: Driving Profitability On Secular Shift To Innovative Nodes

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The first-quarter financial report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) left mixed feelings due to profitability gain and management's downward revenue growth revision for 2023. At the same time, the company's technological leadership remains unshakable. TSMC is not cutting back on innovations and upholds the CAPEX budget as well as plans higher R&D spending against the backdrop of the weak semiconductor industry. The rapid development of innovative technologies, mainly AI, LMs and IoT, could secure a strong demand for cutting-edge nodes. In the meantime, TSMC is executing on this properly and it's lovely to see a gradual shift towards innovative nodes in the revenue mix. As a result, I see the company strengthening its prospects to benefit from demand for advanced nodes as the market and demand profile normalizes later in the year. This, along with a capacity utilization increase, which is already underway, could add up to profitability readings, where I expect the company to touch 60% gross margin by the end of the year. At the same time, TSMC still looks undervalued, and even taking into account the discount for Taiwan risk, I believe there is up to 15% room for multiple expansion.

Financial overview and outlook

The first-quarter report of TSMC left mixed feelings as the company revealed growth in net profit, while on the other hand, executives' expectations for revenue and other FY2023 financials worsened. In particular, for the Jan-March period, revenue amounted to NT$ 508.6 billion, up by merely 3.6% YoY. The growth pattern is fairly modest by the company's "standards" where, for instance, the relatively problematic 2022 year brought a 43% revenue surge. Clearly, the weak macro conditions and soft demand profile is significantly affecting the key player in the global semiconductor industry as we saw the March sales for the first time in a while fall short on an annual basis.

Still, the company managed to surprise amid unfavorable demand for chips with EPS of NT$ 7.98 (+2.1% YoY), which was noticeably higher than market expectations. The profitability readings turned out to be higher than the management's high-end forecasts as well, with gross margin achieving 56.3% (forecast of 55.5%) and operating margin of 45.5% (forecast of 43.5%).

Breaking down the revenue, I believe that sales of N3 and N5 chips are likely the main contributors to the annual growth in the bottom-line and profitability. At first glance, the N5 and N7 nodes shaped around 50% in the revenue mix as well as in Q1'22. But, the foundry's 5nm wafer is priced around US$ 5 000 higher than those for its 7nm process family, and the former accounted for 31% in the revenue mix compared to 20% a year ago. This is a point of quality for me, where TSMC remains a dominant semi-manufacturing company with the ability to put its technological edge on higher prices.

Looking at the TSMC's gross margin pattern, it clearly reflects the transition to innovative manufacturing processes. And despite the respective margin was up 70bps from a year ago, I wouldn't call this a slight increase, as the profitability improvement came across on about 15% lower wafer shipments due to the customers' inventory adjustment. And although we can't exactly attribute the profitability gain to technological processes, there is a clear correlation in between.

Meanwhile, TSMC continues to strengthen its position as a technology leader in the industry with the ramp-up of N3, demand for which still exceeds supply and is far greater than the company estimated a year ago. The management expects N3 to be fully utilized in 2023 and shape about 5% of total revenue. The demand for the node could be significantly supported by the HPC and smartphone applications orders from the main customers, AMD Inc. (AMD), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM), MediaTek (MEDT), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). The latter could traditionally become the largest buyer due to the intention of increasing the battery life and performance of the upcoming iPhone 15. The only prominent competitor on the N3 node remains Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), and despite the latter utilizing a more advanced (but also challenging for Samsung) GAAFET technology, TSMC standouts with a high yield, which is also a key factor for high profitability.

Going forward, the management's expectations of moderate growth in sales for 2023 turned to a low to mid-single-digit decline as a result of the weak demand dynamics and higher than expected fabless semiconductor inventory levels. The latter could be evidenced by the following chart of TSMC's main customers' DIO ratio.

Against the TSMC's expectation to start rapidly unwind in Q4'22, the inventory levels continued to grow. However, the stockpile is showing sights of normalization in terms of Nvidia, Qualcomm and MediaTek. The management also supposed the second quarter to be the bottom of the current unfavorable cycle for the TSMC business. I will share some thoughts on the semiconductor market and demand profile from my piece on LAM:

The current market expectations are in line with the scenario of a gradual recovery in chip sales from the second half of 2023. And despite IC sales registering an 8.7% YoY drop, sales are exhibiting a gradual recovery with March alone sales being slightly up on a monthly basis, thus providing a bright spot going forward. … In addition, Q1 sales were just 2.9% lower than the corresponding period in 2021, when the semi boom kicked out, giving the sight of normalization. These trends set out hopes that with the recovery of demand in China and the awaited end of the Fed's hawkish sentiment, the semi-market could begin to manifest more encouraging dynamics.

Against the backdrop of a 10.3% downturn in the semi-industry in 2023, there are significant resilient factors underlining TSMC's business, which, in my view, could allow the company to deliver performance at the above cyclical growth level. As we mentioned above, the company's transition towards advanced nodes in the revenue mix, owing to the growing investments in cutting-edge technologies like AI, LMs and IoT, is extremely favorable in terms of profitability. While the HPC and PC/smartphone demand is weak, the automotive industry remains strong. In particular, new passenger car registrations grew by 23% in the US in May alone, while the EU market has been on strong double-digit growth since October last year. In the meantime, the capacity utilization is assumed to bottom in the second quarter and is set to improve in the second half of the year, which hints to a profitability improvement as well, which significantly relates to the fab output. Thus, I expect gross margin to arrive at 55% in the second quarter with a gradual improvement towards 60% as the year progresses.

Risk factors

Among the main risks for TSMC's financial performance remain deep recession fears and a prolonged inventory adjustment cycle. In addition, the difficult relations between China and Taiwan shouldn't be ruled out, even though the direct impact of geopolitical tensions on the company's business has not yet been observed. It could, since the company is in the application process for the Chips Act. However, the management refrained from further comments on the matter at the recent earnings call.

Investment takeaways

Let's roll it over the valuation. TSMC is trading at an EV/EBITDA forward multiple of 9.78x, which represents around 34% discount to the sector median levels according to the Seeking Alpha valuation screener.

This represents an attractive upside gap, although it's narrowed from a 42% discount since my previous article was published. I will uphold the 20% discount for geopolitical tensions to conclude that, there is still up to 15% multiple expansion potential at current valuation levels.

In my view, it's justified by the company's prominent transition to lower nodes, which delineated a favorable revenue mix to drive the profitability improvement. Fortunately, the trend for this transition is dictated by the secular trend of advanced technologies adoption, which demands cutting-edge ICs for the HPC, AI and other applications. Despite the lower FY2023 expectation, the company upheld its CAPEX target range of $32-36 billion, 70% of which will be directed to innovative technological processes. In addition, the R&D spending is planned to increase from 7.2% up to 8.5% of revenue, which indicates that TSMC is not cutting back on innovations and actively working on the 2nm process technology. Moreover, the company seeks to optimize costs, which is likely to free up more funds for investment ambitions and support the formation of FCF. Overall, there are obviously a few quarters of pain left before the market and demand profile normalization, which could drive revenue growth and gross margin up to 60%.