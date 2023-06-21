Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Asset Management: Best In Class But Caution Is Advised

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.9K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Asset Management was spun off from Brookfield Corporation (formerly: Brookfield Asset Management).
  • Although Brookfield Asset Management is not facing the same risks as banks, a recession will most likely have a negative effect on the business.
  • Over the long term, management is very optimistic for the business to grow at least in the double-digits.
  • And although the company has a wide economic moat around its business, I would be cautious at this point.

Stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment background concept. 3d rendering

kanawatvector

After several months of just providing updates on companies and stocks I already covered before, we will finally cover new businesses again. In this article I will (mostly) look at Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) as well as

Chart
Data by YCharts

Spin-off of Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management June 2023 Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management is investing in renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit

Brookfield Asset Management June 2023 Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management: Fee-related earnings

Brookfield Asset Management Q1/23 Supplemental Information

Chart
Data by YCharts

Brookfield: Prediction for distributable earnings

Brookfield Corporation 2022 Investor Day Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management: Fee-related earnings are expecting to grow about 18% annually till 2027

Brookfield Asset Management June 2023 Presentation

Investors worldwide are turning to alternative assets

Brookfield Asset Management June 2023 Presentation

$79 billion in dry powder for Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management June 2023 Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management: Q1/23 Results

Brookfield Asset Management Q1/23 Supplemental Information

Fundraising is declining over the last few quarters, but still extremely high

Brookfield Asset Management Q1/23 Supplemental Information

Share price predicitions for 2027 for BN/BAM

Brookfield Corporation 2022 Investor Day Presentation

Comments (2)

m
murrskoka
Today, 5:53 AM
Premium
Comments (412)
Assuming you are correct about a coming recession, that could be viewed as a positive for Brookfield. They are very opportunistic acquirers of businesses that experience challenges in tough times.
This company should be a core holding in most portfolios.
I
Ian65959876876
Today, 6:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (472)
@murrskoka yes all that dry powder will be ready to snap up bargains in any recession
