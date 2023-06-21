Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PCEF: Is It A Good Time To Enter This CEF Aggregator? We Think Not

Jun. 21, 2023 5:33 AM ETInvesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) is an aggregator of closed-end funds (CEFs) and has a high 30-day SEC yield of 8.85%.
  • PCEF's performance is driven by the underlying funds' risk factors and their discounts to NAV, with a beta to risk-off events.
  • The author believes the current market rally is unsustainable and recommends selling PCEF now to pick it up 15% lower later in the year.
Data discovery concept. Data collection and aggregation. The person is working on a laptop.

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle is an aggregator, holding only CEFs, and mirroring the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index:

The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF is based on the S-Network

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments

