A Fresh Look On Foot Locker

Jun. 21, 2023 5:40 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)
Summary

  • Foot Locker's fair value estimate has been revised downwards to a range of $18 to $23 per share due to continuing macroeconomic headwinds.
  • These estimates however do not consider the positive impacts of the share buyback programs and potential growth opportunities.
  • Inventory management needs to improve and accounts receivable growth compared to sales growth needs to slow.
  • All in all, we believe that the risks are priced into the share price already and the current level may be attractive for long-term, dividend investors.
  • We maintain our "buy" rating on FL stock.

Foot Locker To Acquire 2 Footwear Retailers For $1.1 Billion

Scott Olson

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The firm has been in the center of attention in the past weeks as its share price has tumbled from the low 40s to the

screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

table

WACC (finbox.com)

table

Results (Author)

table

Q1 highlights (FL)

slide

Growth opportunities (FL)

chart

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

slide

Results (FL)

chart

USD index (investing.com)

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
916 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Comments

