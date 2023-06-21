Userba011d64_201

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a leader in the e-Signature market and has experienced a steep decline in its market cap after the pandemic and growth slowed in the company’s core business. However, the firm’s share price may have fallen too much, as DocuSign is now attractively valued and the firm's first-quarter earnings showed that it continues to grow its top line in the double-digits year over year. DocuSign is also becoming a formidable force in the Enterprise market. I believe the risk/reward trade-off for DocuSign is favorable here, despite moderating revenue growth, because the firm is already free cash flow profitable!

Data by YCharts

Leader in e-signature solutions, moderating top line growth post-pandemic

DocuSign’s core product, providing e-Signature solutions to businesses, has seen strong adoption in recent years, but especially during the pandemic which accelerated trends of remote working and increased the need for decentralized agreement processes. DocuSign’s e-Signature solution streamlines agreement and signing processes, eliminates administrative hurdles and paperwork, shortens transaction times and saves companies money and time. According to Statista, DocuSign has an approximate 75% share in the market for e-Signature solutions, making it by far the most dominant player in this niche industry.

Source: Statista

In the last few years, DocuSign embarked on a journey of strong growth which was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has seen a moderation of its top line growth since 2021. In the most recent quarter, DocuSign reported $661M in revenues, showing 12% growth. In the year-earlier period, DocuSign grew more than twice as fast, with a top line growth rate of 25%.

Data by YCharts

Despite the moderation in top line growth, the company continues to make inroads into the lucrative Enterprise market. At the end of the first-quarter, DocuSign had 1.4M total customers and 220 thousand customers in the coveted Enterprise/Commercial customer segment, meaning the firm about tripled its Enterprise/Commercial customer count since FY 2020. Enterprise/commercial accounts present the strongest growth opportunity for DocuSign as those customers are more likely to scale product adoption throughout their enterprises.

Source: DocuSign

Strong free cash flow margins

DocuSign earned $215M in free cash flow in FQ1'24 on revenues of $661M, which calculates to free cash flow margin of 32%. In FY 2023, the company earned free cash flow of $429M, showing a FCF margin of 17%. As the company scales its product offering and expands, especially in the Enterprise market, DocuSign has an opportunity to expand its FCF margins. Based off of a free cash flow margin of ~25-30% and expected revenues of $2.91B next year, DocuSign could earn ~$730-870M in free cash flow.

Source: DocuSign

Declining net dollar retention rate

DocuSign cannot only grow its revenue base by adding new clients, but also through organic revenue growth… which is measured by the firm’s net dollar retention rate/NDRR.

The net dollar retention rate measures revenue growth generated from existing customers over a specific time period. It is calculated as the percentage of revenue retained from a cohort of customers, taking into account expansions, contractions, and churn. A net dollar retention rate of 105% -- DocuSign’s NDRR reported for the first-quarter of FY 2024 -- expresses that the company grew its revenues by 5% compared to the same reporting period a year earlier.

Over time, DocuSign’s net dollar retention rate has declined, in part because corporations have cut back on spending in a high-inflation world and optimized their IT spending. For SaaS companies like DocuSign -- which achieved 97% of its revenues from subscriptions -- a net dollar retention rate below 100% indicates that their revenue bases are shrinking, a potential warning sign that customers don’t perceive their products and services as essential.

DocuSign’s net dollar retention rate has declined from more than 120% in FY 2021 and is currently at its lowest point since the firm's IPO in 2018. A continual deterioration in the firm's net dollar retention rate, and especially a drop below 100%, could indicate potential for increasing valuation pressure on the company's multiplier factor.

Source: DocuSign

DocuSign's valuation

DocuSign is expected to generate revenues of $2.72B this year and $2.91B next year, implying top line growth rates of 8% and 7%. The e-Signature leader is currently valued at a P/S ratio of 3.74X compared against Adobe (ADBE)'s 10.5X P/S ratio. Adobe is valued much higher than DocuSign in large because the company achieves a significantly higher revenue volume than DocuSign and has a much broader product suite. What works to the benefit to DocuSign, however, is that the firm owns a large portion of the e-Signature niche market.

Data by YCharts

Risks with DocuSign

I see a risk factor regarding DocuSign's net dollar retention rate which has seen sequential decreases in the last few quarters and is now at its lowest point since the company's IPO in 2018. Additionally, slowing top line growth may create new hesitancy on the part of investors to pay a higher revenue multiplier factor going forward. What would make me more bearish on the stock is if DocuSign failed to meet my free cash flow expectations and reported lower FCF margins.

Final thoughts

DocuSign continued to see slowing revenue growth in its first fiscal quarter, which was expected. However, the e-Signature leader also continued to sign on new customers, bringing the total customer count to 1.4M while it expanded its reach in the profitable Enterprise market to 220 thousand accounts. DocuSign is already free cash flow profitable, which separates the firm from many other SaaS companies that have not reached their profitability points yet. Considering that DocuSign is also undervalued relative to Adobe, a key rival in the e-Signature market, I believe DocuSign is a promising SaaS company to buy, despite moderating top line growth!