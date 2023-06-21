Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JD.com: Even Cheaper Now

Jun. 21, 2023 6:21 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)1 Comment
Summary

  • JD reported first-quarter results with low top-line growth, but improving operating income and a positive net income again.
  • China is continuing to struggle, lowered interest rates a little bit, and is reporting an extremely high youth unemployment.
  • JD has a wide economic moat around its business, and its logistics network might widen the moat in the years to come.
  • Additionally, JD seems deeply undervalued and a good long-term investment.

JD.com headquarters logo sign

FangXiaNuo

In the last two years, I have been mostly wrong about many Chinese companies and stocks I covered - including JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). I covered JD three times so far and was bullish every time and in

JD is reporting mediocre Q1/23 results, but is still growing

JD Q1/23 Presentation

JD: Segment results

JD Q1/23 Presentation

JD: Superior services through nationwide logistics network

JD Q1/23 Presentation

JD: Robust cash flow generation

JD Q1/23 Presentation

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.91K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, JD, TCEHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 7:39 AM
bullish but not buying equals hold
