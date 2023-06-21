FangXiaNuo

In the last two years, I have been mostly wrong about many Chinese companies and stocks I covered - including JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). I covered JD three times so far and was bullish every time and in all three cases, the investments did not work out so far.

My last article was published in October 2022 and since then the stock declined about 20%. And while some might call it stubborn, I remain bullish about the business (although I have only a few shares I received when Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) distributed shares to its shareholders). In the following article I explain my reasoning once again and we start by looking at the last quarterly results.

Quarterly Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, JD reported RMB 242,956 million in total revenue - a slight increase of 1.4% YoY compared to RMB 239,655 million in the same quarter last year. While revenue increased only slightly, income from operations increased 167% from RMB 2,409 million in Q1/22 to RMB 6,427 million in Q1/23. And finally, instead of a loss per share of RMB 0.96 in Q1/22, JD reported an income per share of RMB 1.96 this quarter.

JD Q1/23 Presentation

When looking at the different segments, we can see JD Retail (the segment being responsible for about 90% of revenue) struggling a bit as revenue declined from RMB 217,524 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 212,358 million this quarter. But especially JD Logistics contributed to higher revenue and increased its sales 34% from RMB 27,351 million in Q1/22 to RMB 36,728 million in Q1/23. The highest growth rates were reported by Dada, which increased revenue from RMB 688 million to RMB 2,576 million - resulting in 274% YoY growth. But most interesting is the steep decline in revenue from "new businesses" - revenue declined 40% from RMB 5,756 million to RMB 3,450 million.

JD Q1/23 Presentation

The reason for this steep decline is JD's refocusing on its core business and adjusting the investment pace on Jingxi and the international business. During the last earnings call, outgoing CEO Lei Xu explained:

Since last year, we have carried out a set of adjustments on the supply side, with the goal of long-term healthy and sustainable growth. This includes optimizing our product mix and sales channels in order to further improve our operating efficiency and quality. Also, I shared last time, we have always encouraged innovative business initiatives while we need to regularly review these new initiatives within each business sector and focus our resources on those businesses that can create long-term value. Therefore, we scaled back on some of our new businesses.

China: Continuously Struggling

When looking for reasons why the overall business - and especially JD retail - is struggling, the Chinese economic development is a good starting point. It seems more and more like a recovery following COVID-19 won't happen as many (including me) assumed.

China is also cutting interest rates, which can be interpreted as a bullish because lower interest rates are usually helping the economy and increase spending (by consumers and businesses). While that can be the case, lowered interest rates are first and foremost a sign for a struggling economy. And this Tuesday, China cut its two key benchmark lending rates - but only by 10 basis points. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.65% to 3.55% and the five-year LPR was cut from 4.3% to 4.2% (reference rate for mortgages).

And not only is the rate cut only a small step, but it might also take some time before the effects become visible as a New York Times article explains:

Cutting rates is slow-working medicine for the Chinese economy, said Han Shen Lin, a former deputy general manager for China at Wells Fargo Bank who now teaches finance at New York University in Shanghai. Corporations typically negotiate once a year with their banks on their borrowing limit, then take out loans of anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months. Only as new loans are made, or existing loans are rolled over, is the lower interest rate applied.

Of course, these steps are not so surprising. I still think the global economy is headed for a (steep) recession and we will also see rate cuts in the United States, Europe, and other countries around the world. We should not be too surprised if the FED might lower rates already in 2023. My thesis was that China might be a bit ahead of the curve as the economy already struggled in the last two years and as many (technology) stocks in China already declined steeply I was a bit optimistic that the worst might already be behind for China.

But the problems continue to rise, and China is also continuing to struggle with its extremely high youth unemployment. In April 2023, the unemployment rate for people between 16 and 24 was 20.4%. And while it is not surprising that unemployment rates among young people are higher - due to the lacking experience the opportunities on the labor market are limited - China's youth unemployment rate has constantly increased in the last few years. Goldman Sachs writes in an article:

Even as China's economy has surged following the dismantling of zero-Covid restrictions, youth unemployment has stayed stubbornly high. Part of the reason is probably because of a mismatch between the jobs young people are studying for and the roles that are available, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

And the article is going on:

Young people tend to be particularly vulnerable during economic downturns, most likely because they have less work experience, Goldman Sachs economist Maggie Wei writes in the team's report. That vulnerability may have been amplified by the pandemic, which was tough on service industries that tend to hire more young workers.

A few days ago, I published an article where I also questioned my bullish thesis about China. Inspired by an article written by Ian Bremmer I looked at several metrics again to get a better picture where the Chinese economy might be headed. And although we should not ignore the declining GDP growth, the shrinking population (which could create a huge problem for China) or the rising labor costs, I still see China on a path of above average growth (and clearly outperforming many Western economies).

Overall, I see China's struggle rather as short-term struggle - due to COVID-19 and a recession - and not as long-term decline. But of course, we should not ignore the declining GDP growth or the shrinking population, which could create a huge problem for China.

Economic Moat and Durable Business

And not only will China most like continue to grow its economy with a solid pace (in the long term), JD also has a great business model with a wide economic moat enabling above-average returns and outperformance of industry peers.

JD Q1/23 Presentation

For starters, JD is continuing to build its nationwide logistics network which will offer a huge competitive advantage. JD has more than 1,500 warehouses with more than 31 million square meters in gross floor area and more than 300,000 delivery personnel. By using its network, the company is reaching almost all counties and districts in China. And when considering, that United Parcel Service (UPS) has about 500k employees and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSTF) about 600k employees, I consider 300k an impressive number. Of course, China is a big country with a billion people living there, but JD is first and foremost a retailer.

Additionally, the tight integration between the retail business and logistics business will offer a huge competitive advantage. And one of the goals outlined during the earnings call was to further streamline the business - especially retail and logistics:

Second, we are improving efficiency of management and operations. We have recently rolled out an organizational readjustment for core segments such as JD Retail and JD Logistics with the purpose of further streamlining company allocate building a more flat, nimble and efficient management structure and further empowering first line business team.

Overall, this will lead to lower costs for JD and the company can therefore either generate higher margins or offer lower prices to put competitors under pressure. This is ultimately leading to cost advantages that are difficult to match for the company's peers. During the earnings call, the CEO commented on the low-price strategy:

In addition, as we continue to push forward our average low price strategy, we are happy to see that NPS score of our main JD app increase on a sequential basis. This makes us more confident that as we continue to build up the supply side and enhance our user service and user operation, we are able to ensure best-in-class experience for our core users, while at the same time addressing diverse demands of new users. We still have a lot of upside in user acquisition.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Aside from the struggling Chinese economy (which is short-term bearish) and the wide economic moat around JD (which is long-term bullish), the extremely undervaluation of JD is another bullish argument.

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation, we need the number of outstanding shares. And to be honest, I am struggling a little bit to identify the correct number of outstanding shares (especially for the Hong Kong listing), but I will calculate with 1,570 million shares for the ADS as this number can be verified by several sources like Nasdaq (when dividing market cap through share price), Seeking Alpha and JD itself.

Additionally to the number of outstanding shares we also need to make assumptions for the free cash flow a company can generate. As basis we usually take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was RMB 18,990 million (or $2,664 million) and when using that amount and being rather cautious and assuming only 6% growth from now till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $42.10 for JD (using a 10% discount rate).

JD Q1/23 Presentation

While JD would already be undervalued, we can modify the calculation a little bit. Looking at the free cash flow in the last few years, we can see that the free cash flow in 2022 was rather low and instead we could use the average free cash flow of the last four years (the time in which JD reported a positive free cash flow). When calculating with RMB 26.3 billion (resulting in $3,660 million) we get an intrinsic value of $58.28 making JD deeply undervalued at this point (once again assuming 6% growth annually).

Of course, we can ask the question if these assumptions are realistic. 6% growth is certainly not conservative, and many companies won't be able to reach these growth rates. In case of JD, analysts are expecting higher growth rates for most years and when looking at past growth rates, we see low revenue growth in the last few quarters, but in 2021, 2020 and 2019 JD reported extremely high growth rates. And therefore, I would argue that 6% growth is certainly realistic for JD in the years to come.

Conclusion

When comparing the four major Chinese technology companies I am covering on a regular basis on Seeking Alpha to the S&P 500, we can not only see the Chinese stocks underperforming. We also see Chinese technology stocks being in a bear market for more than two years already.

Data by YCharts

My basic argument would be that China will likely face difficult times as a global recession might hit many countries - including China - and lead to lower growth rates or declining revenue for businesses. But the huge discount rates at which Chinese stocks are trading (especially the major technology businesses) should limit the downside risk at this point. We can also make the argument that JD trading 65% below its previous high or Alibaba (BABA) trading 72% below its previous high have already included a lot of negativities in the stock price.

It certainly is possible that JD will trade at depressed price levels for several quarters in a row. But the current stock price should be a good price level to buy JD for the long term. And while I can imagine lower stock prices in the coming quarters, I would be very surprised if JD is trading at lower or similar prices in 5 or 10 years from now.