Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CleanSpark: A Fundamentals Perspective

Jun. 21, 2023 7:00 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)1 Comment
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
643 Followers

Summary

  • CleanSpark reported mining 609 Bitcoins in May 2023, with revenues growing by 14.2% in Q2 of fiscal 2023.
  • The company is expanding its facilities and mining machines, aiming to double its hash rate by the end of the calendar year.
  • Despite growth potential, CleanSpark has not yet demonstrated consistent profitability over consecutive quarters.
Abstract Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Abstract Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), a small-cap cryptocurrency miner, began life in 2014 as an advanced energy technology company, converting organic matter into synthesis gas. After acquiring ATL Data Centers in 2020, it refocused itself on Bitcoin data mining. The firm continues to expand with new facilities

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
643 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 7:12 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
You nailed the major issues:
1. Enormous compensation for unproven management team
2. Unending share sales to fund growth, at extremely low prices
3. Great expansion execution held back by limited profitability
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.