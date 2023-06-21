Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arbor Realty: The Rally Is Just Getting Started (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 21, 2023 11:00 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, boosting investor confidence and creating more opportunities for index funds to gain exposure.
  • The company has recovered significantly from its April lows, with CEO Ivan Kaufman demonstrating his stock-picking instincts by buying back stock at attractive valuations.
  • With a forward distributable EPS of 7.6x and a forward dividend yield of 12.1%, ABR's valuation is still highly favorable.
  • Pessimistic investors still holding on to short positions could be forced to cover rapidly as ABR recovers its uptrend.
Business data sheet with numbers, prices and positive percentage changes and a rising green graph with arrow.

Torsten Asmus

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) investors received a welcomed boost as ABR is "set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index." As such, it posted a gain of nearly 6% in post-market trading, recovering losses from yesterday's 3.1% decline

ABR price chart (weekly)

ABR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (199)
I'm bullish and long ABR. I hold common and preferred shares. Kaufman has done an amazing job and I share his enthusiasm for ABR but respectfully disagree with his $21 price target. Currently the preferred D shares return 8.8%. Generally the common shares will not get priced to give a return less than preferred shares. I have roughly calculated a return differential of about 1.5%-2.0%. As such I expect the common shares run to pause at a range of $15.30-15.70 UNLESS the preferred shares have a greater participation in this rally or the dividend is increased for common shares. Thanks for the article.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 11:38 AM
Premium
Comments (594)
The easy money has been made already after the short attack failed. The stock is probably close to fully valued now. I’m out of all Mreits now.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
I need to print and re-read. Can't seem to find the compelling reason to buy. I saw the 16% short interest, the CEO and balance of insiders owning 2% of company, and ABR joining 600 smsll csps. But nothing on operational nuts and bolts.

How does ABR make a dollar?
New loans?
Delinquencies?
Operations projections?

Outstanding debt?
Debt payment schedule?

Opps. Edit.
Long: ABR. 1/4 position.
