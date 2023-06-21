Nikada

This is an update of the April 8th article titled: "A New 'Put' Indicator Signals Higher Prices."

In that article we wrote:

The really important point is that the level of 'put' buying has remained high since the January peak. As the rally's proceeded there's only been a slight decline in investor expectations for lower prices. To us, this is a sign of the famous investor, 'wall of worry.'"

It's time to see what options are saying about the current market and the "wall of worry."

Heavy "Put" buying points to higher prices long term

We introduced the chart below in the April article. It graphs total CBOE "put" buying against the spider ETF from 2007 to present. The word "adjusted" in the description means the numbers have been "adjusted" for the growth in the option market over the years.

The graph shows that market lows occur when there is a large amount of put buying and market tops usually occur when there is a small amount of put buying. It's contrary opinion in action. It was the high levels of "put' buying in the second half of last year that help keep us bullish.

Total CBOE Adjusted Put Buying (Sentiment King)

Metrics of "put" buying work the other way too. Market tops usually occur when there is a low amount of put buying. We've indicated with arrows the level of total put buying that occurred at major market tops in the last 16 years.

Since 2007 no major decline ever started when total put buying was over 1.8 million options a day, and the number was usually closer to 1.5 million. The current buying of 2.48 million "puts" a day is far above that number as the chart shows.

This indicates that, even after an eight month rally, there are many investors still expecting another major decline in stock prices, and they're buying puts to profit from it. They're simply not convinced by the rally.

This phenomenon of many people staying bearish as prices continue to rise has a technical name. It's called the investor "Wall of Worry" or the "Wall of Doubt." There are no guarantees they might not be right, but the "wall" is a noted characteristic of the start of many major bull markets.

The total "put" buying metric actually measures the "wall of worry". In other words, the size and intensity of the wall of "worry and doubt" is something that can be measured; it's just not a nebulous concept.

The current low "puts to calls" ratio allows for a 5% correction

We like to confirm any option indicator with other option indicators that measure the situation from different angles. We found this gives greater validity to the results. The other indicator we're using here is the "puts to calls" ratio.

The graph below plots the "puts to calls" ratio. It's the ratio of put options purchased divided by call options. The concept goes back to the 1970s when it was first introduced by Marty Zweig. We like to use the ratio of equity puts and calls, which excludes index puts and calls.

Time Weighted Moving Average of the Equity Puts to Calls Ratio (Sentiment King)

History shows it too is a wonderful, contrary opinion indicator. When the ratio is very high it represents an extremely bearish sentiment. When it goes too low it signals too much investor optimism. In the world of investing, markets usually do the opposite of what the vast majority expect.

This indicator worked very well last year. For example, on November 28th we published the article titled, "The Equity 'Puts To Calls' Ratio Finally Signals A Bull Market." At the time the ratio was .78, which was the highest ratio ever recorded. It represented an extreme level of bearish sentiment, a ratio that normally occurs at bear market lows. And we said so.

A 5% price correction is possible

Now we have the opposite situation. The ratio is coming down towards levels that can signal a market top. Major tops in the last four or five years always occurred with the ratio below .6. We've indicated these moments with four, dashed arrows.

We want to make this clear. This doesn't mean a ratio of .6 or less always indicates a market top. It doesn't. However, we are saying we've never had a major market top since 2007 without the ratio being below .6.

So, the current puts and calls ratio isn't contradicting the positive market outlook that total put buying is indicating, it's just not strongly confirming it.

In our opinion, the ratio is low enough to allow for at least a 5% price correction, within the context of a market that is going to go higher.

Markets can correct in price, or in time, or both. You can have a market that has a short but sharp 5% price correction - or you can have a market with a 2% or 3% price correction that draws out in time and lasts a month or two. Both are corrections of the same order.

Summary

Total CBOE "put" buying indicates the market has higher to go. We think it will ultimately get to 4,800 on the S&P 500, which is a 9% gain from here.

But the market has advanced far enough off the October lows to have some type of meaningful price correction before it gets there. In fact it would be unusual to go all the way from the October lows of 3,560 to a target of 4,800, an advance of 35%, without a measurable correction in between.

The current "puts to calls" ratio is now low enough to allow for a 5% correction without violating our beliefs about market sentiment. Such corrections are usually triggered by an economic event but at this time we don't have opinion on what that could be.