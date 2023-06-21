Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ESS Tech: A Very Big Battery In Germany

Jun. 21, 2023 8:06 AM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)2 Comments
Electric Phred
Electric Phred
5.51K Followers

Summary

  • ESS Tech has just announced a grid scale battery in Germany.
  • The first phase of this project should generate $100mm in revenue for ESS -- about half its current equity capitalization.
  • The ultimate storage aspect of this project may be 4x to 6x the size of this initial first phase, in terms of storage capacity.
  • The 3D illustration showcases a battery system set against a backdrop of solar and wind power plants in warm evening light.
The concept of saving energy from renewable sources. 3d illustration of a modern battery system with a background of solar wind power plants in a warm evening light.

The concept of saving energy from renewable sources. 3d illustration of a modern battery system with a background of solar wind power plants in a warm evening light.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

The news

On June 15, 2023 LEAG and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) announced a major grid scale storage battery as part of their green energy project at LEAG's Boxberg, Germany power plant. Ultimately this project may include 2-3GWH of capacity. The first

This article was written by

Electric Phred
Electric Phred
5.51K Followers
Have made bundles in rust belt. Have made-- and lost-- bundles in high tech. Former registered rep, business degree, doing vc and private company investments, while looking for stock picks on a regular basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GWH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Electric Phred
Electric Phred
Today, 8:41 AM
AnalystPROInvesting Group
Comments (2.87K)
This is very refreshing. The contact at LEAG is very responsive. Hopefully this good behaviour will rub off on ESS and ESI Asia.

"The charging and discharging of the BigBattery Lausitz is based on the conditions in the power grid and the electricity markets. It is used to keep the frequency in the power grid within the range of the technically required 50 hertz. By absorbing and releasing electricity quickly and for a limited period, the BigBatttery helps to keep power generation and consumption in balance whereas with the ESS redox flow battery a large-scale green power storage is possible.

The exact location of the battery on the site of the power plant Boxberg has not yet been determined. But the location of the battery will in any case be within the power plant site."
Electric Phred
Electric Phred
Today, 9:11 AM
AnalystPROInvesting Group
Comments (2.87K)
@Electric Phred Wow! Two responses in a day. I'm getting spoiled:

"According to current development and project status, redox flow battery systems offer 10-hour energy storage with unlimited cycles and a lifetime of up to 25 years.

We hope to put the English version of the redox video online in July."
