Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust Soars Big - What's Left?

Jun. 21, 2023 8:17 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)7 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) surges almost 6% in after-hours trading after news of its inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
  • The firm looks well-capitalized with approximately $785 million in cash and liquidity on hand.
  • REITs in general are now trading at a fairly large discount to their NAVs because of fears of a slowdown in the U.S. housing market.
  • The Street does not see a feasible recovery in the next few years and the dividend yield of over 11% is given at a valuation far below that of the overall industry.
  • I rate ABR stock a Buy this time around and urge people to consider ABR solely as an income investment over the long term.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) surged ~5.7% in after-hours trading after news of its inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, according to Seeking Alpha data. The inclusion in the index will take effect before trading begins on Friday, June 23.

ABR's IR materials

ABR's IR materials

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium

BofA [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

BofA [June 16, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha Premium, author's notes

Seeking Alpha Premium, author's notes

Goldman Sachs [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source]

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.33K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

albert couch profile picture
albert couch
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (387)
The price changes have been dismal as of late but we own ABR for the rising dividend. That works if we’re willing to be patient. (Price pop looks likely today 6/21)
B
Bogie 1
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (926)
And we haven’t gotten to the shorts covering.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (10.01K)
What's left...
For ABR to actually hold the gains for once ......
While it's widely held for its significant DG its share performance is dismal with large pops followed by large flops... a pattern going on for many years now
C
Centrino
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (2.3K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut buy low and never sell :-)
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (10.01K)
@Centrino
If I can grab it for $11 or less Yep I'm in....
And I think down the road it's more likely than not
B
Bogie 1
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (926)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut you didn’t mention the fake short company the last quarter caused some shareholder pain. Should have been investigated by the SEC. No matter this should stabilize them going forward on the down side, good time to add or get in. Good DG, cash flow, management and income for IRA’s etc.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.