Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Inflation Surprises To The Upside And Weighs On Sterling

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • Sterling has been sold on the news of higher-than-expected consumer inflation and a budget deficit and is the weakest of the G10 currencies, off about 0.5%.
  • The dollar is mixed, with the euro, Swedish krona, Canadian dollar, and Swiss franc posting small gains.
  • EM currencies are lower, including the Chinese yuan, which is at new lows since last November.
  • Equitymarkets are heavy. Japan and Taiwan are exceptions, while Chinese and Hong Kongshares tumbled 1-2%.
  • Europe'sSTOXX 600 is off for the third session running, and US equity futures areposting small losses.

British one pound coins on a financial graph background

Zedelle

Overview

The UK surprised with higher-than-expected consumer inflation and a budget deficit, and the odds of a 50 bp hike tomorrow edged higher. Sterling has been sold on the news and is the weakest of the G10 currencies, off about 0.5%. The

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.