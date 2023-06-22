Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Undervalued And Unique High Yield Baby Bonds From Oxford Lane And Eagle Point Credit

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As far as I know, Oxford Lane and Eagle Point Credit are the only closed end funds which offer baby bonds making these baby bonds unique.
  • I will show that the strict leverage limits on closed end funds plus preferred stock protection make these closed end funds virtually bankruptcy proof.
  • While the baby bonds from OXLC and ECC are unrated, I would rate them “A-”, but the market mistakenly treats them as junk bonds.
  • While I estimate fair yield-to-maturity (YTM) for these relatively short term baby bonds at around 6.0%, they can currently be had with 8.3% YTM (except overvalued ECCX).
  • I consider these very undervalued baby bonds from OXLC and ECC to be “must own” core holdings and they are the largest position in my personal portfolio.

Machu Picchu, Peru.

SCStock

Eagle Point Credit and Oxford Lane Capital

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) are closed end funds (CEFs) that trade on the stock exchange (public). Both hold a diversified portfolio of CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligation) equity tranches. While equity

Yield Chart

Author

Balance Sheet

SEC Filing

Are you looking to start building a Fixed Income Portfolio?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best Preferred Stocks and bonds with the highest margins of safety. We strongly believe that the next decade will belong to fixed income irrespective of whether you are conservative or aggressive in your approach! Get in on the ground floor of our recently started Bond and Preferred Stock Portfolios.

If undervalued fixed income securities, bond ladder, “pinned to par” investments and high yielding cash parking opportunities sound like music to your ears, check us out!

Psst! You get access to our options portfolio as a bonus!

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
5.72K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLCZ, OXLCL, ECCV, ECCW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

P
Pippy54
Today, 12:42 PM
Premium
Comments (376)
Interesting ideas for diversifying my bond holdings.
B
$$ Bills
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (417)
Leverage capped at 33.33% for baby bond. 200 equity + 100 baby bond = 300 total assets. 100/300 = 33.33%.

For a preferred, it is 50%.

Leverage is calculated on total assets.
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:45 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.97K)
@$$ Bills Can you site your source for that.
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (572)
The math is not accurate
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:34 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.97K)
@Cahnman Can you be more specific? Do you understand that I am giving yield to maturity numbers and not current yield because these are bonds.
Arbitrage Trader profile picture
Arbitrage Trader
Today, 12:12 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.29K)
Solid article as usual!
Thanks for reminding us about these. I am also holding OXLCM for its short maturity.
samk55 profile picture
samk55
Today, 12:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (31)
@Arbitrage Trader OXLCM a BB?
Arbitrage Trader profile picture
Arbitrage Trader
Today, 12:16 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.29K)
@samk55
It is a preferred stock. Any time it goes to 8.5%-9% YTM range, I am a buyer
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:25 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.97K)
@Arbitrage Trader Thanks for stopping by. I think it is unlikely that OXLCM will drop in price enough to get that yield, but who knows.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.