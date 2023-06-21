Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx Q4 Earnings: The Top Is Probably Already In

Jun. 21, 2023 8:32 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)2 Comments
Josh Arnold
Summary

  • FedEx posted weak earnings on Tuesday.
  • I remain very bearish on the company's fundamentals, driven by sustained weakness in volumes.
  • FDX stock isn't cheap, and it's a matter of when it breaks down, in my view.
FedEx Ground truck driving on the interstate

Sundry Photography

Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted fourth quarter earnings last night, and results have the stock headed lower. The company ended the year with worsening revenue and margins, which is in stark contrast to the way the stock

Chart

StockCharts

P/E ratio

TIKR

Josh Arnold
Comments (2)

pat45
Today, 9:15 AM
may be a buy the dip in a few....
Ray Merola
Today, 9:04 AM
The question for FedEx investors is one of management. Current management is enacting several significant changes. Meanwhile, transportation companies are cyclical in nature; and such companies are currently experiencing the down-cycle. FedEx is no exception. Will management make good on their promises?

One of the striking issues about FY 2023 is the decline in volume and yield. At some point, the economy turns up and so does package volume and yield. Management is playing it conservatively. There's no reason to go out and be hero. FY2024 guidance is soft for a reason. Yet even at the EPS midpoint, leadership is projecting a 17% improvement.

Sans times of declining earnings, FedEx stock rarely trade below 15x adjusted EPS for long. We're currently just around that benchmark now. The long-term multiple is 17.1x.

Good article. Thank you.
