Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted fourth quarter earnings last night, and results have the stock headed lower. The company ended the year with worsening revenue and margins, which is in stark contrast to the way the stock has been behaving in recent months. The last time I covered FedEx was in front of the Q3 report, and I was cautious at the time. The stock has roughly kept pace with the S&P 500 since then, tacking on a nice mid-teens gain. To my eye, that remains undeserved, and with lots of resistance overhead, I remain cautious on FedEx.

Resistance looming

Let’s take a look at the chart, which shows several levels of resistance ahead of the current price. The stock is indicated at roughly $224 following the earnings release, which is a very important level. That’s where the 50-day simple moving average is, and if the bulls are to continue to send this one higher, I suspect they’ll need to make a stand there.

If that happens, there’s resistance at $235, $243, and $258. Given the fact the stock already rallied almost $100 since last fall, I wonder how much momentum the bulls have left in them. However, we have to objectively look at the facts here, and the fact is that for all my misgivings about FedEx’s fundamental situation, there’s cause for optimism on the chart.

The stock has absolutely crushed its peer group this year, the latter of which has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 5%. FedEx is +23% against its peer group, however, so the relative strength has been outstanding.

The 14-day RSI and PPO are both showing signs of bullishness as well, turning higher right where you’d expect them to, as they approached their respective centerlines. These are bullish factors, but are balanced by the price resistance ahead and the fact that we had a false breakout a few trading days ago.

To sum up the chart, we have bullish indicators, but bearish-looking topping action in the price itself. On balance, the chart is neutral at the moment, and the risk/reward is not setup in either direction sufficiently for me to want to take a position. Rather, in this kind of situation, I wait and see which direction will break. Based on what I'm about to cover, I think that break is more likely to be lower.

Are the fundamentals getting better for FedEx?

My issue last time with FedEx was that its core operations, including package volume, were showing signs of weakness. That leads to top line weakness, as well as margins, both of which are critical for earnings. Was Q4 better? In a word, no.

The company posted fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $4.94 per share, which was seven cents better than expected. Revenue, however, plummeted more than 10% to $21.9 billion, and missed estimates massively, falling $760 million short. That implies better than expected margins, but the fact that the top line fell as it did should be concerning to shareholders. In addition, EPS is being helped along by share repurchases, which totaled about 4% of the float during the year. I love a good buyback, so I’m not disparaging the management team for executing on that, but it does help mask some of the operational challenges FedEx is facing.

The Express segment makes up about half of revenue, and it fell ~$350 million short of revenue estimates during the quarter. This was due to lower volumes, partially offset by better yields and lower expenses. The Ground segment, by contrast, saw better revenue per package, but also posted lower volumes. Freight results were hit by both fewer shipments and lower weight per shipment, a double dose of pain that drove the segment’s results lower.

Management is focusing on cost savings in light of poor revenue performance, and who can blame them? However, we know that cutting costs aggressively is never done from a position of strength, and these are measures intended to dull the pain of what is very obviously weakening demand for its services. That’s why I was cautious ahead of Q3 results, and why I remain as such today.

Adjusted operating income was $1.77 billion during Q4, ahead of consensus, but well off the $2.23 billion from a year ago. Operating margins improved into year-end, with Q4 being the strongest quarter on that front, but were still off from 9.2% of revenue to 8.1%. Keep in mind that cost savings may look good temporarily in terms of preserving margins in the face of weakening demand, but these are not repeatable gains. At some point, FedEx needs volumes to rise, and there is absolutely no indication that’s anywhere close to on the horizon at this point.

Management cited continued demand weakness as a headwind. They’re retiring aircraft early and reducing flight hours in the Express segment, as examples of moves that are being taken to try and right-size the company’s structure for weak demand. The Freight segment is going through its fourth round of furloughs and closing facilities to try and save money. This company is not healthy at the moment.

Looking ahead

It’s pretty clear to me that the concerns I had ahead of Q3 remain, and while margins are getting better from cost saving efforts, as I said above, these gains are temporary. FedEx needs volume and right now, it doesn’t have it. But is guidance for fiscal 2024 better? I wouldn’t characterize it that way.

Consensus guidance for EPS was $18.31, and the company guided for $16.50 to $18.50. FedEx guided for $2 billion in share repurchases, which is good for ~3.4% of the float at today’s prices, and should provide a nice cushion for EPS as the float is reduced. A dividend increase of 10% was announced as well, at a time when the company is taking coordinated actions to preserve cash, which I find a bit curious.

Revenue was guided in a range of flat to low-single digit growth, which is roughly in line with estimates. However, that also means there’s no improvement in demand coming this year, so shareholders will need to remain patient on that front.

The company says cost reductions from its cost savings initiatives should total about $1.8 billion, which will go a long way towards helping margins in the face of revenue weakness, and preserving profitability to the extent possible.

Overall, this report was weak, guidance was weak on most fronts, and I don’t feel any differently about the company’s fundamentals now than I did last quarter. The difference is that the stock is up ~15% since then, which just means it’s more expensive.

Final thoughts

Given my hesitation to trust the fundamentals here, I’d like to see a cheap valuation. However, we know the stock has rallied massively, which means it just isn’t cheap. Below we have price-to-earnings on a forward basis for the past five years for some context.

We can see the high was 21.4X forward earnings, and the average is 12.8X. We’re at 13.3X today, which sounds only slightly ahead of the mean, but remember that the 2020/2021 valuations were driven by low EPS. In other words, the valuations were overstated due to depressed earnings, not a true valuation reset. If we adjust for that, fair value is probably closer to 11X or something like that. Point being, with all the issues FedEx is facing, I would see something below the mean as fair value for now, and there’s simply no way to suggest that’s the case right now.

The bottom line is that I remain very cautious on FedEx’ outlook for volume, which is critical for driving margins and earnings. Until that changes, I’ll remain negative on the fundamentals. The chart looks more neutral, and I respect that. However, my fundamental view is causing me to think we don’t get a breakout here, and instead break lower. We’ll see if that happens, but for now, I’m reiterating my sell recommendation on this stock. I simply don’t see any reason to own it.