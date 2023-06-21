Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OARK: A New Enhanced Yield Play On The ARK Innovation ETF

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) sells option premium on the highly volatile ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), allowing holders to take advantage of ARKK's high implied volatility.
  • OARK has a high distribution rate of 36.5% and seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on ARKK.
  • My hold rating on OARK is due to positive valuation, technical, and momentum situations with ARKK.
  • I expect ARKK to continue rallying, so OARK would likely underperform in that scenario.

Silhouette of a man interacting with virtual computer graphics

We Are

There has been increasing talk of a bullish breadth expansion across markets in recent weeks. While mega-cap tech dominated through May, year-to-date returns are looking a bit better across the small-cap space and even among some of the highly speculative

Total Return Analysis: OARK Trails As ARKK Has Surged In 2023

Stockcharts.com

OARK: Distributions In 2023

YieldMax

OARK: Portfolio of Short Options, Long Treasurys & Cash

YieldMax

ARKK Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

ARKK: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through August

Equity Clock

OARK: Bucking Up Against Resistance

Stockcharts.com

ARKK: Bullish Rounded Bottom Reversal Taking Shape, Improving RSI Trend

Stockcharts.com

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Opt4living
Today, 9:29 AM
The goal is income, not over performance.
Does ARKK provide any income besides selling shares, which many investors are averse to?
