Dynex Capital: Patience Is Key But The Short-Term Still Looks Rocky

Jun. 21, 2023 9:39 AM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX)DX.PC
Summary

  • Dynex Capital faces short-term financing struggles and uncertainty in dividend sustainability, as well as a large share dilution which seems set to continue.
  • The company's focus on agency MBS products could prove advantageous in the long term as rates reverse and costs of finance shrink, narrowing spreads.
  • A liquid position and small size allow them to rapidly adjust to market conditions and capitalize on opportunity changes before larger competitors.
  • Insiders have been accumulating shares at current prices, demonstrating confidence in their opportunistic investing strategy.

Businessman using laptop to search, Planning and investing in real estate, Property management concept

kitzcorner

Investment Thesis

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is shaping up to opportunistically invest and take advantage of market volatility in the short term, but this may not be enough to guarantee stability in the current state of the short-term finance market. This, combined

Taken From Q1 Earnings Presentation

Q1 Performance Highlights (Dynex Capital)

Taken from Q1 Earnings Presentation

Primary Components of Earnings (Dynex Capital)

Taken from earnings presentation

Current Investment Portfolio (Dynex Capital)

This article was written by

WR Investment Group profile picture
WR Investment Group
48 Followers
White-Rose Investment Group has more than a decade of experience developing numerical and statistical analysis skills as a method of presenting logical and digestible reports.We are educated to a masters degree level and are passionate about applying ourselves to quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to discover attractive investment opportunities. We are comfortable handling large amounts of data and have built independent software tools which aid us in our analysis. We have a core focus on discovering true value and quality, whilst exploring catalysts which may induce markets to realize this value. As well as this, we often explore technical analysis in an effort to supplement findings, utilizing momentum indicators which may provide greater insight into the short to medium term action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

