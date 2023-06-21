Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Old Republic International: Strong Addition To A Dividend Portfolio

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
7 Followers

Summary

  • Old Republic International Corporation is a strong dividend aristocrat with a near 4% yield, supported by robust cash flows generated through insurance and underwriting services.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, with $12 billion in cash and fixed-income securities, and a low debt of $1.5 billion, allowing for consistent dividend increases even through economic downturns.
  • Despite some concerns about inconsistent revenue, ORI stock remains a solid investment opportunity due to its strong dividend history, share repurchase plans, and potential for growth in the global insurance market.
Contract signing!

skynesher

Investment Outline

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is certainly a strong contender as part of a diversified dividend portfolio. The company has a near 4% yield supported by strong cash flows which it generated through its insurance and underwriting services. ORI has

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
7 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

t
thesmilesreturningtothefaces
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (45)
Appreciate your analysis. You did neglect to mention the special dividends that ORI occasionally issues.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:16 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (934)
Great article VOR. Long ORI
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.