Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is heavily preferred by both institutional and retail investors due to the Company's remarkable track record and superb management with seasoned capital allocation expertise.

Looking at the historical performance on a total return basis of BRK and the S&P 500, it is clear that Warren Buffett together with Charlie Munger have succeeded in delivering one of the strongest and most consistent alpha returns in history.

In the last 30 days, 13 of 16 Seeking Alpha analysts have assigned BUY ratings and the remaining 3 have classified the stock as a hold. As of now, there is not a single analyst who projects a negative relative performance of BRK. It is very similar situation among Wall Street analysts, where there is no sell rating issued either.

In the context of BRK's performance history, corporate leadership and overwhelming consensus among analysts to remain bullish, it seems that taking an opposite view would imply a reputational suicide for any analyst.

So, let me clearly articulate the objectives of this article:

Determine whether BRK is priced for perfection or is there a room for alpha.

Contextualize the current situation with some of the investing biases and words of wisdom by Warren Buffett himself.

Disconnect between fundamentals and multiples

Zooming back at 10-year historical performance, BRK has delivered rather similar returns to those of the overall market. Optically, it seems that BRK has not considerably diverged from the market to warrant an initial basis for any analyst to hypothesize on convergence to the historical relationship.

Seeking Alpha

However, looking at the trailing 3-year period, BRK's stock price has significantly exceeded the performance of the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

Theoretically, this could signal that BRK is potentially overbought. Yet, at the same time, it could also imply that finally BRK is regaining its relative position to the S&P 500 (if assessed on a 10-year basis).

The bottom line here is that the price performance charts do not secure a substantial basis of information from which one could easily draw meaningful and actionable conclusions.

There is one concern though - BRK, which is comprised of fixed income and cash equivalents (~20% of market cap) and equity exposures, has nearly doubled its share price in this 3-year period, when interest rates have jumped from 0% to 5%. This doesn't make economic sense to me given that whenever rates go up, fixed income tends to fall sharply (duration risk + convexity) and equities respond in a negative manner due to more unfavourable discount factor. Yet, this is a bigger issue, which is not BRK-specific since, as we know, most major equity indices have trended upwards during this FED rate cycle.

So, against the backdrop of significantly higher share price (i.e., strong growth in BRK's share price in the past 3-year period), it would be reasonable to expect stronger cash flow generation. This would theoretically justify the surge in BRK's share price as well as offset headwinds on the discount factor front.

Here are the facts:

First, from 2020 to 2022, BRK has delivered a negative CAGR of ~6% in its free cash flows (i.e., from ~$26.7 billion in 2020 to ~$21.8 billion in 2022).

Second, the trend in quarterly free cash flows continued to deteriorate in Q1, 2023 compared to Q4, 2022 (i.e., ~$4.9 billion compared to ~$5.6 billion, respectively).

Third, the current P/CF multiple on a TTM basis is 26% above BRK's 5-year average. The P/B multiple is also above its 5-year historical average (i.e., 8.5% above the 5-year norm).

Fourth, the consensus estimate on Q2, 2023 EPS implies a negative year-over-year growth of 2.1%.

Regardless of what valuation metric we look at, it is evident that BRK has experienced a notable multiple expansion despite massive hikes in the interest rates and deteriorating underlying cash flows.

These dynamics per definition do not bode well for investors, who are chasing strong performance going forward.

Being fearful when others are greedy and being greedy when others are fearful

So far we have established the following:

BRK's share price has considerably increased despite obvious headwinds stemming from higher interest rates and weaker cash flows.

BRK's share price performance has recently exceeded that of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) (i.e., the market).

A notable chunk of these returns has been explained by the multiple expansion, which in my view reduces the probability of further growth especially considering the weakening of underlying fundamentals.

At the same time, we know that the crowd and the lion's share of analysts have remained committed to their bull thesis.

In my opinion, this situation sends a clear warning signal and gives a substantial basis for investors to reexamine the return prospects of BRK and the overall attractiveness of the stock at these valuation levels.

Let me know introduce three additional themes, which support the notion of challenging a long position in BRK.

1. Buffet quotes providing a food for thought

The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down. -Source

BRK stock does not trade at depressed levels, but rather close to a 5-year historical high.

I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. -Source

Given that no analyst has assigned a sell rating on BRK, it does not seem that there is a sufficient fear in market in relation to BRK's stock.

Today people who hold cash equivalents feel comfortable. They shouldn't. They have opted for a terrible long-term asset, one that pays virtually nothing and is certain to depreciate in value. -Source

Fixed income and cash instruments account for ~20% of the BRK's market cap.

2. Share buyback activity confirms that Warren and Charlie practice what they preach

Looking at BRK's share buyback activity, there is a material concern that even the Management thinks that the prevailing multiples are stretched.

10-K form, 2022

In 2022, we saw a notable slowdown in the buyback activity. The Q1, 2023, figures indicate no material reversal in the buybacks compared to the Q1, 2022 levels. All in all, the recent treasury stock acquisition figures do not embody Management's strong belief in the BRK's current share price.

Representative bias

Representative bias occurs when investors develop a false belief that past will always repeat itself. Now, I am certainly not arguing that BRK has lost its ability to find attractive capital allocation opportunities. Frankly, none of us knows this and none of us knows whether BRK will be able to deliver abnormal results going forward.

However, considering the aforementioned dynamics (e.g., disconnect among valuation, cash flows and circumstances in the interest rate levels), it seems that some of the BRK bulls have not yet recalibrated their assumptions on the BRK's ability to deliver alpha.

In closing

The combination of deteriorating (or stagnant) cash flow generation and multiple expansion inherently provides less favourable prospects for investors to capture attractive returns from BRK. Other aspects such as a significant slowdown in stock buyback activity, more aggressive discount factor and an overwhelming bullishness towards BRK, do not help either.

I do not see a merit of having an exposure to BRK at these valuation levels. At the same time, the 'short thesis' is not that strong to fully offset the potential risks associated with investors failing to recalibrate their views on BRK's multiple.

In my humble opinion, investors should seriously assesses the risk adjusted return potential of BRK in the light of the aforementioned aspects (headwinds) and consider decreasing the exposure to BRK.