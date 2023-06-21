Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway: When Fundamentals Collide With Valuation

Jun. 21, 2023 10:07 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B12 Comments
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's stock price has significantly exceeded the performance of the S&P 500 in the past three years, potentially signaling an overbought situation.
  • The company has experienced notable multiple expansions despite massive hikes in interest rates and deteriorating underlying cash flows, which may not bode well for future performance.
  • The overwhelming bullishness towards Berkshire Hathaway, combined with a slowdown in stock buyback activity and more aggressive discount factors, suggests that the stock may provide negative alpha going forward.

Fortune Magazine Hosts "The Most Powerful Women" Summit In Washington

Mark Wilson

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is heavily preferred by both institutional and retail investors due to the Company's remarkable track record and superb management with seasoned capital allocation expertise.

Looking at the historical performance on a total

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 10:46 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.45K)
Agree with the sentence "The bottom line here is that the price performance charts do not secure a substantial basis of information from which one could easily draw meaningful and actionable conclusions." Why lead off the article with the charts then?
Second, do you not realize most of Berkshire's fixed income is in T-Bills with less than 1 year maturity? There is little duration risk and the company has benefitted immensely from interest rates going up. Look at how investment income has improved in the last year.
Third, it's true that free cash flow has decreased. That's mostly the impact of inflation on working capital. Maintaining inventory levels takes up more cash just because prices are going up. FCF has already started to improve again in 1Q.
Fourth, there is no need for "representative bias" when Berkshire just demonstrated great acquisitions in the past year with Allegheny and Pilot.
Finally, the whole stock market is expensive relative to historical values and interest rates. If you want to pick an expensive company to avoid because the valuation has run too far, you can find many better candidates than Berkshire.
Ohio Capital Ideas profile picture
Ohio Capital Ideas
Today, 10:29 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (727)
"The company has experienced notable multiple expansions despite massive hikes in interest rates"

Very likely because of, not in spite of. Not sure I understand the comments about deteriorating fundamentals, after-tax operating income has been increasing every year. I'd probably put Berkshire in the close to fair value area today at something close to 15x economic earnings. When it started outperforming a couple of years ago, it was exceptionally cheap.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 10:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (492)
@Ohio Capital Ideas the FCF metric has been on a constant decline. The share price has increased despite stagnant (or declining) FCF, which implies an expansion in the multiples. The historical val. metrics confirm this.
n
nashman
Today, 10:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.49K)
Terrible reasonings. Berkshire is the definition of the forever stock. Wide moat in energy ,rail, insurance, along with a solid stock portfolio. Each day 100 million arrives each day to Omaha . I like having a company that generates this type of cash flows.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 10:27 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (492)
@nashman so emotional reasoning:)
Baloney Sandwitch profile picture
Baloney Sandwitch
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (1.75K)
@Roberts Berzins, CFA Maybe your analysis is flawed. You are so focused on the trees that you have lost the forest. The company has been compounding value for decades.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 10:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (492)
@Baloney Sandwitch past performance is not an indicative of future performance :)
Baloney Sandwitch profile picture
Baloney Sandwitch
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Berkshire Hathaway shares are lower today than one year ago, offering investors a truly unique opportunity. The company is the largest shareholder of Apple. Berkshire is also a major insurance company through its ownership of GEICO and other insurance businesses and many wide moat steady businesses like railways and power transmissions. Of course, it also has a significant portfolio of private and public companies which have created exceptional value over many years. Despite criticism for sitting on a large cash position, the company is now perfectly positioned to deploy its cash at opportunistic prices, as it has done successfully in the past. While Buffett and Munger are now in their 90s, they have hired capable successors to run this company while sticking to its core principles. This is a forever stock for me, and I don't worry about it too much.
d
dimi1234
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (619)
Let others chase "the alpha". I'll keep my Berkshire shares
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 10:30 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.45K)
@dimi1234 sounds like a good choice, but the name of this website IS "Seeking Alpha".
